Highlights Crystal Palace have demanded £50 million for Marc Guehi's signature, showing their commitment to keeping him at the club despite interest from Chelsea.

Joachim Andersen is open to the possibility of joining Tottenham Hotspur, but Crystal Palace are standing firm on their valuation of the defender.

Crystal Palace keeping hold of defensive pairing Marc Guehi and Joachim Anderson would be a big 'statement' at Selhurst Park, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Which clubs are keen on Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen?

According to The Evening Standard, Chelsea are keen to re-sign Guehi this summer from Crystal Palace following news that Wesley Fofana has been ruled out for a significant period of time due to a knee injury.

The report states that any Chelsea move for Guehi, who earns £50k-a-week on the books at Selhurst Park, will not come cheap as Crystal Palace demand £50 million for his signature.

Last term, the 23-year-old was a solid presence at the heart of the Eagles' backline and featured 40 times in all competitions, registering a solitary goal, as per Transfermarkt.

In other news, Denmark international Andersen is a target for Tottenham Hotspur and is believed to be open to the possibility of relocating to north London to work under Ange Postecoglou, according to The Sun.

Crystal Palace are likely to stand firm and hold out for £50 million for the £80k-a-week earner, who has also attracted attention from Newcastle United in the last few weeks.

Brentford have also evaluated Andersen as a prospective arrival at the Gtech Community Stadium; however, they have since secured Republic of Ireland international Nathan Collins from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £23 million, as per Sky Sports.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that keeping both Guehi and Andersen at the club would be a big 'statement' for all involved.

Jones told FFC: "At this moment in time, keeping those two together would probably be Palace's biggest statement in terms of signings over this summer because they've done a brilliant job. I mean, Guehi, they're trying to price out the market and Andersen, they're just hoping he decides to stay with them. They're both really, really good defenders and it's no surprise that both of them are catching the eye of other teams."

What now for Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will be keen to press ahead in the market to add some quality to his side before the Premier League campaign commences.

Jefferson Lerma has joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Bournemouth at the end of last term, though he remains their only signing of the summer as things stand, as per Transfermarkt.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked to the Eagles as a potential option to bolster their midfield ranks; however, Crystal Palace face competition from clubs in England, Scotland and mainland Europe for his signature, according to 90min.

Speaking on his Patreon, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that free agent defender Chris Francis is on the radar at Selhurst Park, though Sheffield United, Charlton, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked with a swoop for his services.

Chelsea forgotten man Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set for a new challenge and is of interest to Crystal Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Saudi Arabian clubs, as per The Evening Standard.

In what is proving to be a very interesting transfer window, Crystal Palace will hope to strike some deals before too long to avoid fan frustration.