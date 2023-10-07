Crystal Palace are back in action this evening as the Eagles welcome Nottingham Forest to Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson will be hoping that his side can build on their impressive result against Manchester United last time out in the league, where they defeated the Red Devils 1-0 at Old Trafford.

This evening’s fixture is set to be another test for the hosts, with both sides evenly matched ahead of the showdown in south London based on their respective starts to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

With Palace occupying ninth with three wins from seven, and Steve Cooper’s side sitting in 12th with two wins, the stage is set for a closely contested affair at Selhurst as both teams will push for three points.

What is the latest Crystal Palace team news?

After suffering a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup earlier last week, Palace eliminated the disappointment of the result by winning in Manchester that weekend.

It was an assured and brave performance by Hodgson’s side, who took three points back to the capital with just 23% of possession and facing 19 shots from Erik ten Hag’s struggling 11, via Sofascore.

Unfortunately for Palace, it was not all rosy for the Eagles, as star player Eberechi Eze was withdrawn just before the full-time whistle after suffering an injury, which has since been revealed as a hamstring blow.

The Englishman will be unavailable for around six weeks, adding him to the club’s growing list of absentees with Dean Henderson also being replaced early against his former club with injury.

In lighter news, summer signing Matheus Franca has begun full training after nursing an injury and building his fitness, meaning that the 19-year-old could make his debut in some capacity against Forest.

The main concern is obviously the blow to Eze, however, Hodgson could be spared of worry by unleashing one of the club’s most exciting prospects, who is on the fringe of the first team.

Should Jesurun Rak-Sakyi start against Nottingham Forest?

After a phenomenal loan spell at Charlton Athletic in League One last season, versatile winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be the ideal replacement for Hodgson to exert over Eze this evening.

While the 21-year-old, who celebrated his birthday this week, has had a fast start with the academy in the Premier League 2, making two goal contributions in two appearances, he has also made his mark in the top flight.

The Palace academy graduate has made three appearances in the Premier League this campaign, more than he has previously for the Eagles, suggesting that he could be on the cusp of a full breakthrough with his boyhood club.

At Charlton, Rak-Sakyi directly had a hand in 23 goals in League One, scoring 15 and assisting eight to claim the club’s Supporters Player of the Year award.

Once described as “lively” by journalist Joe Donnohue, the 21-year-old could be given the chance to showcase his threat against Forest, and earn further appearances in the side as Eze recovers from injury.

As told by Palace’s official site, the winger continues “modelling his game” on Eze, adding further fuel to his claim to replace the Englishman during his spell on the sidelines.

In what is set to be an even affair against Forest, Rak-Sakyi could cause Cooper’s side some problems if he is handed the chance to show his worth from the off this evening.