Crystal Palace are “ready” to make a second offer in an attempt to sign Flamengo star Matheus Franca, according to reliable journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Matheus Franca leaving Flamengo?

The Brazil U20s international is an academy product at the Maracana Stadium, and having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to become a regular feature of Jorge Sampaoli’s first-team, he’s impressed during his 54 senior appearances to date.

The Serie A outfit are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to the attacking midfielder’s future because his contract isn’t set to expire for another four years, though that hasn’t stopped Roy Hodgson from making his move in the hope of bringing him to the Premier League.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Eagles had tabled an official opening bid for the 19-year-old via his social media, stating: “Crystal Palace have submitted a formal proposal for Matheus Franca. Talks are ongoing for the Brazilian talent. Understand Franca’s open to the move despite interest from Chelsea — #CFC spoke to Flamengo but no bid as €25m (£21m) is still excessive.”

Despite this offer being soon after turned down, the Selhurst Park outfit will know that they need to start quickly signing new recruits having so far only landed Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth on a free transfer, and it sounds as if the hierarchy are ready to take a second bite at the cherry to secure their exciting teenage target from South America.

Are Crystal Palace signing Matheus Franca?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Crystal Palace remain in discussions regarding a deal for Franca and that Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman are in the process of preparing a fresh bid to send to Flamengo. He wrote:

“#CrystalPalace are still in talks with #Flamengo for Matheus #Franca. After the first proposal rejected (€15m) [£12m], now the club is ready to make a new increased bid, expected in the next few days.”

How good is Matheus Franca?

Crystal Palace will know that Franca being just 19 years of age means that he’ll be more of a signing for the long-term future of the club, and having been hailed a “big talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig since bursting onto the senior stage and making a name for himself, he’s got a promising career ahead of him.

Flamengo’s £1.9k-per-week earner has a total of 14 goal contributions (11 goals and three assists) to his name in 59 outings since the start of his career and he’s extremely dangerous when driving forward currently ranking in the 99th percentile for most successful dribbles when taking on his marker.

The Rio de Janeiro native, who has already had a taste of success having won two trophies with his boyhood club, would finally provide the manager with plenty of versatility with his ability to operate in six various positions across the pitch, including two roles in the midfield and everywhere across the frontline, so should he put pen to paper, he’d be a massively exciting acquisition for Hodgson in SE25.