Crystal Palace are keen on bringing Flamengo midfielder Mathues Franca to Selhurst Park this summer in a pursuit that is being 'driven by Dougie Freedman’s connections in Brazil', according to Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

Which clubs are keen to sign Matheus Franca?

As per Torcedores via Sport Witness, Crystal Palace have offered a proposal of €40 million (£34.4 million) to Flamengo that has been accepted for Franca.

All parties are reportedly translating transfer documents to English, which will then be signed off on by Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim, Crystal Palace owner John Textor and Matheus Franca.

Earlier in the window, it was claimed by The Daily Mail that Chelsea had emerged as suitors for Franca in a prospective transfer that could amount to £25 million.

West Ham United and Newcastle United had also held a prior interest in the Brazilian playmaker; however, the Blues could now look to add the prodigious 19-year-old to their portfolio of exceptional young talent at Stamford Bridge.

Last term, Franca, who has been hailed as a "great finisher", made 29 appearances in all competitions for Brazilian giants Flamengo, registering three goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

John Textor, who is the co-owner of Crystal Palace, also retains control of Brazilian Serie A side Botafogo, therefore creating knowledge of the South American market within the building at Selhurst Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express reporter Taylor believes that Crystal Palace could look to exploit this particular market and detailed that sporting director Freedman's 'connections in Brazil' may help to seal a deal for Franca.

Taylor stated: “Franca is another player that’s, you know, is attracting very strong interest, which has been driven by Dougie Freedman’s connections in Brazil. Obviously, there is a link between Palace and Botafogo I believe through Textor, who is their owner. So, it’s a market that Palace have been actually looking at.

“Franca has also been tracked by Chelsea and Newcastle, however, so don’t know how easy the deal will be to do. It’s going to cost them a significant amount of money. Franca has still been featuring in pre-season for Flamengo so, again, it’s not necessarily a given they’re going to sign him, but I do think there’ll be other names on their radar as well.”

Who else could Crystal Palace look to recruit this summer?

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will hope to add some fresh blood to join Jefferson Lerma this summer at Selhurst Park as he aims to see how far he can guide the Eagles up the Premier League table in 2023/24.

According to The Daily Mail, Everton winger Demarai Gray has cropped up on his radar and could be available for a fee of £12 million due to the Toffees' financial restrictions and need to raise money.

In a surprising turn of events, Crystal Palace are also keen on Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte and it is claimed by The Daily Star that the Citizens would be looking to recoup a fee of £35 million for his services.

Speaking on his Patreon, journalist Alan Nixon has signalled that despite losing Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray, Crystal Palace aren't expected to bid for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke as a potential replacement.