Crystal Palace target Matheus Franca has real 'potential' to succeed at Selhurst Park if he was to join the Eagles from Flamengo, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Matheus Franca moving to Crystal Palace?

According to Torcedores via Sport Witness, Crystal Palace have had a bid of around €40 million (£34.6 million) accepted for Flamengo midfielder Franca and only minor details remain in order to make the deal official.

Nevertheless, journalist Vena Casagrande has disputed these claims and indicated that a different fee is involved in negotiations that has actually been rejected by Flamengo, which is mooted to be €15 million plus €5 million comprised of bonuses.

Globo Esporte claim that Chelsea are also in the race to sign Franca and are willing to match Flamengo's reported €25 million asking price to try and lure the 19-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

If Franca was to join Chelsea, it is planned that he would then head out on loan to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg to continue his development. The Blues' co-owner Todd Boehly has purchased close to 100% control of the French outfit as his multi-club ownership project starts to take shape, as per The Guardian.

In 2023, Franca, who has been hailed as a "sensation", has amassed 29 appearances in all competitions for Flamengo, registering three goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks that Franca has the potential to be a smash hit at Selhurst Park if he completes a move to Roy Hodgson's men.

Jones told FFC: "I'll be honest, initially, when they were linked with him, I was very sceptical about it because I just didn't believe that he would consider joining a club at their level. But he is open-minded about this; I think from a Crystal Palace point of view, there are a couple of things that still need to be ironed out in terms of their own squad and how they open this up, but, there's very big potential for him if he does go to Crystal Palace and he'll probably be impressed too by the way they were playing last season if you can get that sort of freedom."

Who else could Crystal Palace sign this summer?

Crystal Palace boss Hodgson will have several targets in his sights as he aims to consolidate his side in the Premier League for another campaign and see if they can improve on last season.

L'Equipe via Sport Witness claim that Crystal Palace have submitted a verbal offer for Montpellier forward Elye Wahi, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea. The Blues would look to then send the 20-year-old on loan to Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg if successful in securing Wahi's services.

Chelsea outcast Callum Hudson-Odoi has been earmarked as another target at Selhurst Park this window; however, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and clubs in Saudi Arabia are also keen to sign the 22-year-old winger, according to The Evening Standard.

The Eagles have inquired about the possibility of signing Southampton striker Che Adams, who is keen to ensure a return to the Premier League as he battles to keep his place in Scotland's squad ahead of 2024, as per The Daily Mail.