Crystal Palace are considering a move to bring Atletico Madrid defender Matt Doherty back to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Doherty's future?

The Irishman had his contract at Tottenham Hotspur terminated in January which saw him complete a permanent move to the Metropolitano Stadium, but it’s fair to say that he hasn’t been able to make the impact that he would have hoped upon joining.

The Los Colchoneros right-back has made just one appearance since putting pen to paper and to be more specific has played just 12 minutes of competitive football, as per Transfermarkt, so is significantly out of favour under Diego Simeone.

Having only signed an initial six-month deal, the 31-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and will therefore be a free agent on the market in the summer should he not be offered an extension, and it appears that his possible availability has caught the eye of Roy Hodgson.

According to 90min, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley and Sheffield United are all “interested” in securing the services of Doherty ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Atletico full-back is “not going to sign” fresh terms and is “set to return” to the top-flight, where he’ll have four potential suitors queuing up to land him should the Blades achieve promotion.

Should Crystal Palace sign Doherty?

Doherty is older than the profile of player Palace should be targeting if they are looking to build their long-term future, but the fact that he would cost nothing means this is a move that is relatively risk-free. He’s also already proven in the Premier League, so we feel they should definitely pursue him.

The Nike-sponsored ace has posted 28 goal contributions (17 assists and 11 goals) in 119 top-flight appearances so loves to get down the flank and make the magic happen in the final third. The Swords native also ranks in the 98th percentile for number of shots and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 by full-backs, once again highlighting his desire to get forward.

Standing at 6 foot 1, Simeone’s defender would additionally bring fantastic versatility to SE25 having operated in five various positions throughout his career which are right-back, left-back, right midfield, left midfield and centre-back.

Doherty was hailed a “quality signing” by journalist Josh Bunting when he joined Spurs and he would be exactly that at Palace should he be convinced to put pen to paper at Selhurst Park, presumably on a low-cost and short-term deal.