Crystal Palace may now look to sack manager Oliver Glasner and replace him with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, according to a new report.

It has been a poor start to the campaign for the Eagles, as they are yet to win in the Premier League and sit in the bottom three, with three points from a possible 24, form that has put Glasner under significant pressure.

Crystal Palace's winless run continues

Palace travelled to Nottingham Forest on Monday night looking to end their winless start to the league season, but after a goal from Forest striker Chris Wood, that run now continues.

That has piled more pressure on Glasner, who admitted after the game that his side have suffered a dip in confidence. Glasner said: “We are all frustrated and disappointed, as always one or two situations decide the game. At the moment, it goes against us, but we have to get through it together.

"I saw the team fighting from the first to the last second; we created chances and hit the post twice. At the moment, we don't score goals, and we have to be honest. No goal today, no goal vs. Liverpool, no goal vs. Manchester United, and if you play like this, it is difficult to win. In the final third, we very often took the wrong decisions, and this is through a lack of confidence."

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace record Games 23 Won 9 Drawn 6 Lost 8

Pressure is seemingly mounting on Glasner, with last week it being reported that David Moyes is interested in taking the Palace job should it become available. But he isn’t the only name being mentioned, as there is now a new manager in the running to potentially replace Glasner.

Crystal Palace may now sack Glasner and replace him with Graham Potter

According to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, the availability of Potter has increased the chances of Glasner losing his job at Selhurst Park. The Austrian made an excellent impact at Crystal Palace when he joined the club last season, but failure to win any of their opening eight league games has now put him under pressure, so much so that other managers are being linked with the position.

As well as Potter being available, Aarons also mentions the fact Moyes is also waiting in the wings, with the Scotsman being linked with the job last week, as stated previously.

Aarons wrote on X that Glasner’s new signings are struggling, and players look uncomfortable in his system that he is unwilling to change. He goes on to add that Moyes and Potter being available does increase the chances that the Austrian is sacked.

Former Swansea City goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt previously heaped praise on the way Potter sets his teams up, saying: “The gaffer and his background staff make it really easy for us to play. Everyone knows where they need to be and I know which areas I need to hit when in possession.

“It may look simple but it’s not. We have great support around this system, so it makes it easier for me to play from the back. With this manager in charge we look to play more, and especially with the pace we have up top it’s a big threat for us. Playing nice football is what we want to do, but it’s great option knowing we can go behind their lines as well.”

Potter has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in 2023, but the job he oversaw at Brighton has meant his name has continued to be mentioned with jobs around England and Europe. The 49-year-old appeared close to becoming the new Leicester City manager in the summer, but for whatever reason, that didn’t work out. But his wait for a job may soon be over, as it’s been reported that Glasner’s fate as Palace boss will be determined by results before the next international break.