Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise is being monitored by Premier League rivals Arsenal ahead of a potential move to the Emirates Stadium, according to reports.

What's the latest on Olise's future?

The Eagles have secured back-to-back victories in two relegation six-pointers and have bridged a six-point gap between themselves and the drop zone, but should they end up going down to the second tier this season, they may need to cash in on some of their most prized assets.

French youth international Olise arrived at Selhurst Park from Reading back in 2021 and has since gone on to make 63 appearances across all competitions. His contract is not set to expire for another three years, but being his side’s second-best-performing player with a match rating of 6.92 (as per WhoScored), it appears he has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are “interested” in signing Olise, with the Gunners boss a “big fan” of Palace’s talisman. The Spaniard believes that the 21-year-old “ticks all the boxes” when it comes to his age, cost and resale potential, and views him as the perfect backup to Bukayo Saka.

The Eagles would be looking to receive “at least” £40m to sanction his sale due to his contract situation, and whilst they are under no pressure to let him go, it’s stated that if the “right offer” was put on the table, it would be “hard to turn down”. The SE25 outfit could reduce their asking price to £35m if they get relegated - while they might not be helped by the fact that the winger is a self-proclaimed fan of his reported admirers.

Should Palace keep or sell Olise?

Olise has been dubbed a “baller” at Crystal Palace by journalist Muhammad Butt, and given the significant impact he has on the team, we think the hierarchy need to do everything they can to fend off interest and retain his services beyond the summer.

The Hammersmith-born talent has posted ten goal contributions (eight assists and two goals) in 29 Premier League games this season, which has seen him earn the highest WhoScored match rating on four separate occasions, making him a standout performer at Selhurst Park.

The Nike-sponsored star has also whipped 165 crosses into the box so far this term and recorded 103 shot-creating actions - 4.56 per game - which is higher than any other member of Hodgson’s squad, via FBref, so even the thought of losing him is likely to be a huge blow to the supporters and whoever would be tasked with replacing him over the summer.