Crystal Palace could be set to lose one of their most important players this summer due to a clause in his contract at Selhurst Park, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Which clubs are keen on signing Michael Olise this window?

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace could be 'powerless' to stop winger Michael Olise from leaving Selhurst Park this summer due to a £35 million release clause in his current contract at the Eagles, which is set to run until 2026.

Manchester City and Chelsea are both keen on offering the France youth international a fresh challenge in the final weeks of the window and the former are targeting him as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who has recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli.

Last term, Olise showed his creative efficiency for Crystal Palace on a consistent basis, registering two goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

In conversation with Sky Sports via The Sun, Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admitted that the final decision on Olise's future will be left down to the Hammersmith-born playmaker to determine, as he stated in a recent interview: "No one knows at this moment. If there are clubs desperately preparing a bid and tempting him then he'll decide. I can only wait and see what decision he will make; he knows we want to keep him."

Olise is contracted to Crystal Palace until the summer of 2026 and is believed to earn in the region of £85,000 per week on the books at Selhurst Park, as per Capology.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth thinks that Olise's release clause will indeed signify that he will get the final decision on whether to stay at Crystal Palace or leave his current employers this window.

Sheth stated: “It's a little bit up in the air. Crystal Palace are desperate for him to stay, but I think, as it stands, there is some sort of release clause there. If someone can trigger that release clause, then Crystal Palace might not be able to do anything about keeping Olise or not. It will be down to the player himself. So, I think that's where we stand with City just now.”

What now for Crystal Palace?

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy as Hodgson looks to add depth to his goalkeeping department.

Leicester City stopper Daniel Iversen is another name that has been earmarked to come in and replace Vicente Guiata, who is refusing to play for the Eagles at present, as per The Daily Mail.

Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall has agreed a new contract at Stamford Bridge which could run until the year 2030 and will spend the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, as per The Evening Standard.

Hall is capable of playing in central midfield and filling in at left-back and Crystal Palace look to have beaten off competition from Newcastle United to bring in the 18-year-old.