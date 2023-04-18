Crystal Palace has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Roy Hodgson since his return to the Selhurst Park helm until the end of the season.

Prior to the 75-year-old’s appointment, the Eagles were winless in their previous 12 league games under Patrick Vieira and were perilously lurking above the drop zone. But Hodgson has won his first three games in charge by an aggregate score of 9-2 against fellow relegation candidates Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton.

A key figure of this tremendous upturn in form has been the indomitable Michael Olise, who has recorded ten goal contributions in 24 Premier League starts.

Since signing for the South London outfit from Reading for £8m in the summer of 2021, the 21-year-old has established himself as one of Palace’s most influential, creative, and penetrating forces.

How much is Michael Olise worth now?

Journalist Pete O’Rourke recently spoke to Football FanCast regarding the winger and how he could be valued at over £50m, saying:

“You're probably thinking that for a young midfielder, a goalscoring midfielder, who can provide goals. He's got everything Michael Olise, he’s a top performer and can do wonderful things on the ball.

“I think he's only gonna get better and better now and he's got two good seasons of Premier League experience under his belt as well at such a young age.

“If anybody was to come knocking at Crystal Palace’s door they could demand big money for him and £50m doesn't get you a lot these days when you think about the transfer market so I'm sure Palace probably would be starting the bidding at that price.”

Former Eagles boss Vieira described the prodigy as a “special talent” and is now valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, but this is an extremely modest fee for a player brimming with limitless potential.

In a recent league fixture with Leeds on 9 April, the London-born forward registered a monstrous 9.7 rating, courtesy of three assists, five successful dribbles, six key passes, and the creation of three big chances, as per Sofascore.

It was a wondrous display by a player who possesses an uncoachable brilliance and when in full motion, can glide past opponents with incredible ease.

His pace, agility, and quick thinking are showcased by the fact he ranks in the top 21% among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90.

Judging by O’Rourke’s prediction and Olise’s spell-binding mastery on the ball, the £45k-per-week ace could make Palace an extraordinary profit in the summer.