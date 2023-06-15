Crystal Palace have placed Mike Tresor on their transfer radar this summer, according to a report from Het Laatste Nieuws, via Sport Witness.

Is Mike Tresor joining Crystal Palace?

The 24-year-old currently plies his trade in Belgium and has produced some incredible goal contribution numbers for Genk over the course of the 2022/23 season. Playing in 34 league games this campaign, he managed a haul of eight goals in total. What's extraordinary however is his assist total, which stands at 21 and means that player managed 29 goal contributions in just 33 starts for the club. Despite his expert ability to tee up his teammates though, his side could manage only a second-place finish in the Belgian league this season.

Playmaking seems to be the specialty of the forward too, with Tresor producing a further seven last season, although he bagged no goals. Back when he played for Wilem II in the Netherlands as well, he managed a haul of 14 assists in 44 starts and had a further two in ten for NEC Nijmegen before that.

His displays have now led to interest from both the Premier League and Ligue 1. According to a report from Het Laatste Nieuws via Sport Witness, Tresor is on the radar of both Crystal Palace in England and Lille in France and both could make moves to land the player this summer.

No official bids have been made as of yet, but it looks like any potential move for the player would cost an interested suitor around 25 million Euros (or £21m). Whilst Genk would also no doubt like to hold onto their leading assist maker, the report adds that they seem resigned to losing the attacking midfielder during the transfer window, with the Eagles shopping for a replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

When does Mike Tresor's contract expire?

Tresor has a deal with the Belgian side that currently expires in 2025 and the club would no doubt like him to see out the remainder of that deal with them. However, his performances mean that he may now end up at another club this summer.

He's certainly caught the eye of the football world now, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig stating that the player has managed "crazy numbers" and also adding that he has had an "absolutely sensational" campaign for his club.

Crystal Palace then could do a lot worse than replacing Zaha with a player like Tresor, who is young, relatively proven and may not break the bank for someone with remarkable end product.