Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace lost their third game in a row, remaining winless in the Premier League after eight games, which has them 18th on just three points.

Despite taking 20 shots in the game with Forest, Palace were unable to create a “big chance”, whilst the hosts created three in their 1-0 victory at the City Ground.

Glasner's side also had 50% possession, and made 23 tackles compared to just nine from Forest, showing the main issue was their ability to create high xG (expected goals) chances.

As pressure is beginning to mount on the Austrian coach, Glasner could be forced into making some changes, as fans are becoming more and more desperate for results.

The Eagles face Tottenham this weekend at Selhurst Park, and the 50-year-old will already be thinking about what changes he could make to give his side the edge.

One change could occur on the left-hand side of the pitch...

Tyrick Mitchell's performance against Forest

Tyrick Mitchell played 74 minutes against Forest, completing just 16 of his 27 passes (59% completion), managing 43 touches, completing two of his four long balls, winning 75% of his ground duels, and losing possession 12 times in the game.

The 25-year-old made three tackles and is always very defensively sound, but with Palace being the lowest scorers in the division, scoring just five times in their eight fixtures, some of the defensive solidity may have to be sacrificed in order to improve their chance creation and goal threat.

The English fullback has made 154 appearances for Palace but has scored just three times, providing nine assists, and totalling 12,784 minutes played for the club.

However, Glasner may be forced into making a big decision, and Mitchell could be the one to make way in order for a more attack-minded addition to the side.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Jeffrey Schlupp the answer

The 31-year-old Jeffrey Schlupp could be a potential answer for Glasner, as he looks to add more attacking threat down the left without completely losing the defensive work rate and contribution.

Schlupp has made 238 appearances for the Eagles, netting 19 times, setting up 15 goals, and playing 14,207 minutes of football.

Across his career, Schlupp has mainly played as a left-midfielder, whilst also playing as a nominal left-back, and in central midfield at times.

The Ghana international was used as a left-wing back for Glasner on several occasions last campaign, and he could be turned to again in order to add an extra attacking threat, and a better left-side dynamic for the side.

Schlupp (2023/24) vs Mitchell (2024/25 so far) comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Schlupp Mitchell Goals 0.11 0.00 Assists 0.17 0.11 xG 0.12 0.03 Progressive Carries 1.33 2.16 Progressive Passes 2.20 2.70 Shots Total 1.29 0.43 Key Passes 1.27 1.22 Tackles 2.53 3.51 Interceptions 0.45 0.43 Stats taken from FBref

What has often been the case this season is Daniel Munoz on the right side, getting into more advanced positions, attacking the box, and getting forward to support the front three, whilst Mitchell is naturally more reserved, helping with ball progression, and then defending transitions.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

This leads to a right-side bias in attack, which has made Palace easy to lock to one side of the pitch, and by adding a player like Schlupp who can stretch play on the left, provide more shot volume, higher goal threat, and make more key passes closer to the box, it would make it harder for teams to force Palace one way.

He may have only played 45 minutes this term, but he could be the perfect compromise, still getting good defensive output with 2.53 tackles per 90, and 0.45 interceptions per 90 (actually more than Mitchell), but also attacking the box, making runs in behind, holding width higher up on the left, and offering more attacking threat for the Eagles.