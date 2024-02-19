Crystal Palace have been busy off the pitch recently, and it looks like another appointment is on the cards alongside likely new manager Oliver Glasner.

It has been an eventful time at Selhurst Park, which began at the beginning of the month following a heavy defeat to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, resulting in Eagles supporters clashing with some players. That was followed by another loss, this time at home to Chelsea, with Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman then ready to make a change in the dugout.

Roy Hodgson was set to receive the sack but was taken ill last week ahead of his pre-match press conference for the match against Everton. Thankfully, Hodgson is now well, but he looks set to leave and be replaced by Glasner.

He has reportedly agreed a contract with Palace until 2026 and was pictured at Tottenham’s match against Wolves on Saturday, with Glasner’s first game in charge set to be against Spurs.

The Austrian’s first task will be to take Palace away from the bottom three, but the 49-year-old isn’t the only off-field addition.

Crystal Palace also appoint QPR man

According to reliable reporter Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, the Eagles are appointing Dr Imtiaz Ahmad from Queens Park Rangers as their new head of sports medicine.

He posted his goodbyes to the R’s at the weekend following their 1-0 win over Bristol City, and has already confirmed on his social media he is now the "head of sports medicine at Crystal Palace".

Palace held an extensive search for a new head of sports medicine and have brought in Ahmad, who has replaced Dr Zaf Iqbal, who is joining Arsenal ahead of next season. Ahmad will be busy straightaway with the Eagles, who have seven players out through injury currently, including star men Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Alongside the attacking duo, Cheick Doucoure is out with a long-term Achilles injury and Rob Holding had surgery on an ankle issue at the end of January. Marc Guehi, Will Hughes and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are also out but could be back soon, so Ahmad could have his hands full after ending his seven-year association with QPR.