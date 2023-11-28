Crystal Palace are said to be in the mix for a "rapid" Premier League player as manager Roy Hodgson seeks to bolster his options at Selhurst Park.

Palace transfer targets

The Eagles, going by recent reports, look to have two main transfer priorities ahead of January - a new striker and top centre-half. Only a handful of sides, namely Bournemouth, Burnley, Sheffield United and Fulham, have scored less goals than Palace in the top flight so far this season.

Those numbers make for fairly grim reading considering three of those teams look certain to be battling relegation to the Championship come next May.

Palace apparently want a new forward to strengthen their options in the attacking areas and provide a more potent goalscoring threat. Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Konate, who's scored eight goals already this season, has been reported as a potential Palace target this week.

PSG striker Hugo Ekitike is another name to be repeatedly mentioned, while it is also believed that Hodgson's side are after a new centre-back.

Indeed, this comes as star defender Marc Guehi attracts interest from up and down the Premier League, with journalist Dean Jones reporting to TEAMtalk last month that Palace are keen to reinforce their defence and remain one of the division's best at the back.

"Much of Palace’s current success is built around the centre-back partnership of Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi," wrote Jones.

"The Eagles are beginning to identify players for the future in case their key assets are plucked away, however, with Guehi already being watched by Premier League giants. It is believed Palace have an awareness of Japanese international Ko Itakura, as well as [Willian] Pacho of Frankfurt.

"Itakura, 26, plays for Borussia Monchengladbach and has great game-reading and positioning skills that make him an intriguing option for any team build."

Palace fighting Spurs, Rangers and Newcastle for Ben Godfrey

Alongside both Itakura and Pacho, Hodgson's men are eyeing up a move for Everton defender Ben Godfrey, according to 90min this week.

The Toffees ace has found game time difficult to come by at Goodison Park and is keen to reignite his faltering career. Everton are also open to doing a deal in the winter window, with Palace joining Newcastle, Bournemouth, Burnley, Rangers and Spurs in their admiration for Godfrey.

The 25-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad for Euro 2021, clearly indicating he is a player of great potential when at his very best.

As well as this, Godfrey has been praised for his physical attributes, namely his speed for a defender.

“Ben Godfrey catches pigeons, simple as," said former Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny on Godfrey when asked who is their fastest player in 2021.

“But when Ben gets going he’s rapid so I don’t know if they have a race or would have a race but yeah, it’s close between them two. Dominic is really quick too but I’d say Ben.”

The centre-back's future appears far away from Everton going by recent developments, and Palace could be a good landing spot for him.