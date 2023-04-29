Sky Sports pundit Sue Smith has noted David Moyes was furious after Eberechi Eze won a controversial penalty for Crystal Palace.

What's the latest on Eberechi Eze and Palace?

The Eagles played host to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday in what turned out to be a thriller at Selhurst Park.

Despite falling behind, Roy Hodgson and co raced to a 3-1 lead after 30 minutes thanks to goals from Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp before Michail Antonio pulled one back for the Hammers before the break.

Palace, however, kept their nerve and scored once more in the second 45 to win 4-3 after Nayef Aguerd netted late on to make for a tense ending.

Perhaps the key moment of the game was when £30k-per-week star Eze won a penalty, which he converted himself in the 66th minute to give Hodgson's men a two-goal cushion once more.

Not everyone seems to think it should have been a spot-kick, though. Indeed, while reporting on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, Smith noted just how angry the West Ham manager was.

She said: "Moyes is absolutely furious, it is a slight touch from Aguerd on Eze, who goes down and Pawson pointed to the spot straight away. But it is a soft penalty."

Did Eze deserve the penalty?

It's safe to say there wasn't a huge amount of contact from Aguerd on Eze as he seemed to slightly tug at the Palace man who hurled himself to the ground without hesitation.

VAR did check the decision though, but decided not to overturn the initial call made by referee Craig Pawson.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Mark Schwarzer certainly seemed to think it was dubious at best, saying: "I don't think there's any challenge whatsoever. There's a grab of the arm, but I don't think it's a penalty."

With that being the case, you can understand why Moyes was so angry - but it didn't seem to bother Eze after full-time.

Indeed, when talking to BT Sport (via BBC Sport) after the Palace win, he seemed to have enjoyed the outing.

He said: "It was absolute madness, we worked hard and gave everything. They’re good at set pieces but we did all we could and happy to get the three points.

"We’re thriving under Roy, we're creative and positive when we have the ball.

"I think it’s a credit to all of us, we're all working so hard on the processes not just the results, trying to improve and get better. Just happy to get the three points."