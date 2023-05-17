Insider Dean Jones has revealed that Crystal Palace are "still speaking to" potential managers to replace Roy Hodgson in the summer.

Will Crystal Palace hire Roy Hodgson as permanent manager?

It's been a pretty incredible spell as interim boss for the 75-year-old since he returned to Selhurst Park to steady the ship.

Indeed, Hodgson has eased all relegation fears with five wins, two losses and just one draw in the eight Premier League games he's overseen this term.

However, the current Palace boss returned to the club having signed a contract to keep him around only for the remainder of the campaign.

But with things going so well, there could be the temptation to keep him around for next season as well – with The Sun reporting a new one-year deal is on the cards.

However, while discussing Hodgson on Chasing Green Arrows, Jones said that the Eagles were still discussing alternative options.

The journalist explained (30:25): “They are still speaking to people, Palace, as well outside – or they have at least in the last two weeks been scoping people out.

"So we'll have to wait and see what kind of manager they decide to bring in.

"But ultimately after seeing how he's [Eberechi Eze] been flourishing, Steve Parish will want someone who was guaranteed to let him free. So let's look out for that”

Who has been linked with the Palace manager's job?

When discussing the latest on Palace, Jones was talking about how well Eze has been doing under Hodgson and the midfielder is likely desperate for the current boss to stay in charge.

After all, he has scored six goals and played the full 90 minutes in every single Palace game since the 75-year-old arrived.

However, seeing as Hodgson was only supposed to be back on a short-term basis – having already left the club back in 2021 – it might be unwise to completely dismiss the idea of looking into hiring some other managers.

According to a recent report from The Daily Mail, Fulham boss Marco Silva is one man who could come in and take over.

Seeing as the Cottagers sit eight points above Crystal Palace on the league table, it's easy to see why this could be an appealing idea for Steve Parish and co.

Still, if Hodgson continues to win in the Eagles' final two games of the season, it might be pretty hard to simply let him go this summer.