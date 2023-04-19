HLTCO host Dan Cook has mooted the idea of Arne Slot arriving at Crystal Palace in the summer to become the club's next manager.

What are the latest Crystal Palace manager rumours?

The current Feyenoord head coach has been named in the media as a possible option to come in to replace Roy Hodgson at the end of the season.

Indeed, as per The Mirror, Eagles sporting director Dougie Freedman has already made contact with the 44-year-old's advisers about taking him to Selhurst Park.

Of course, some Palace fans may be concerned by the idea of a Dutch manager joining their club after Frank de Boer's disastrous spell in South London.

De Boer lasted just 11 weeks in England, losing all four matches he was in charge for, without scoring a single goal.

However, while speaking about Slot on the HLTCO podcast, Cook warned that it would be foolish to dismiss the Feyenoord boss just because he's also Dutch.

The host explained (3:17): “If we are to make serious efforts towards bringing him in at Selhurst Park, it's going to be a pretty sizable roll of the dice from those decision makers behind the scenes and I'm not necessarily against it.

“You know, there will be people, I'm sure, who point towards Frank de Boer, his previous experience with Steve Parrish and Crystal Palace, and say it didn't work out well.

"But it's very much reductive to just go: Dutch manager, worked at a giant Dutch club, came to Crystal Palace and failed.

"Because, of course, Arne Slot is not Frank de Boer. They have different coaching ideologies, they have different perspectives.”

Would Arne Slot be a good fit at Crystal Palace?

Cook is certainly right that it's reductive to draw lazy comparisons between the two. After all, in the simplest of terms, De Boer tends to prefer playing with three at the back, while Slot opts to primarily use a 4-3-3 formation – which is how the Eagles have set up in their most recent games.

What could also help Slot – that De Boer didn't have when he arrived in England – is the fact that current boss Hodgson reportedly may stay on with Palace to work as a mentor to advise the club's next manager.

And so, if the Feyenoord manager was to leave Holland and come to the Premier League, the transition could be easier with the 75-year-old working behind the scenes as someone to turn to for advice.