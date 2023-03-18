TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan has warned former club Crystal Palace not to hire either Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard as manager to replace Patrick Vieira.

What's the latest on Patrick Vieira being sacked at Palace?

After a poor run of form in the Premier League, the Eagles sit just three points above the relegation zone. Now as the division is so tight, they are actually 12th (at time of writing) but the club hierarchy was clearly unhappy with the team's trajectory.

With that in mind, after a 12-match winless run, Vieira was sacked by chairman Steve Parish and so Under-21s coach Paddy McCarthy will take charge against Arsenal on Sunday.

No doubt, the club will want to soon hire a manager to properly take charge (at least until the end of the season), and so plenty of names are being discussed in the media already.

While speaking on TalkSport, Gerrard and Lampard were both brought up as potential candidates, but Jordan seemed firmly against the idea of either man arriving at Selhurst Park.

Indeed, he said: "If you start veering into the territory of people like Lampard and Gerrard - well, Lampard was interviewed by Palace a couple of years ago. They didn't want him then, so what's changed?

"He would have got Everton relegated, he was a disaster at Everton towards the end. Gerrard was a disaster at Aston Villa. Why would either one of those guys be a fix?"

Would either Lampard or Gerrard be a good manager for Palace?

The two former England internationals are currently both out of work, despite being employed at the start of the season, which goes some way to explaining why Jordan isn't so keen on seeing either man take charge of Palace.

Indeed, Lampard was sacked from Everton after winning just three league games from 20, accruing a total of 15 points. Such form saw the Toffees stuck in 19th, but under Sean Dyche, they have immediately improved and risen up the table.

Similarly, Unai Emery hasn't instantly whipped Aston Villa into better shape as they look set to finish mid-table. Gerrard, however, had them underwhelming as he departed with a lowly win rate of just 25.8% in 2022, with eight wins, eight draws and 15 losses.

All in all, it's easy to see why both options aren't exactly ideal candidates to help a club arrest their downward trajectory, but it will be interesting to see who Palace turn to.