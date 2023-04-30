Plenty of fans online have reacted online after spotting Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson take a hilariously poor touch in his club's most recent game.

What's the latest on Roy Hodgson and Palace?

It wasn't that long ago that the Eagles were struggling for form and goals under former boss Patrick Vieira. However, things have swiftly changed since then.

Indeed, 75-year-old Hodgson came out of retirement to come back to his former club, and he has all but guided them to Premier League safety in fine fashion.

Indeed, in six games under the interim coach, Palace have won four, drawn one and lost just once – scoring 11 goals in those four wins.

Perhaps the Roy revolution was best summed up on Saturday afternoon at Selhurst Park as his side threw caution to the wind against West Ham United, winning the match 4-3.

Goals from Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze were enough to seal the thrilling victory, and those three points now mean Palace are on 40 with just four games to go.

After the game Hodgson, jubilantly claimed it was mission competed with regards to avoiding relegation, telling the press right after the game: "Before you start asking the question, yes I think we are safe."

However, while the veteran manager may have shown his top-class coaching attributes in recent weeks, his first touch did let him down somewhat on the weekend.

Indeed, as this footage shows, much to the delight of the crowd and his coaching staff, when West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski sent a clearance out of play, Hodgson couldn't quite bring it down on a sixpence as it bounced off his foot and rolled away.

Fans on Twitter certainly seemed to enjoy the moment. Here are some of the best reactions...

A few supporters even made some harsh references to other footballers.