HLTCO host Dan Cook has claimed that Crystal Palace should take the "difficult" decision to sell Michael Olise this summer if a big enough bid comes in.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

The good news for the Eagles is that they will be playing Premier League football again next term as Roy Hodgson has done enough to keep the club from relegation with three games to spare.

The bad news is that a couple of key first-team players could be leaving. First of all, Wilfried Zaha looks poised to leave Palace this summer when his contract expires – with Arsenal and Chelsea named as possible destinations.

On top of that, centre-back Marc Guehi has impressed plenty in recent times and looks likely to be a target for Tottenham Hotspur amid strong transfer links in the media.

Adding to this, it was now been reported by the Daily Mail that French Giants PSG are keen on bringing Olise to Ligue 1 next season as they consider a future beyond Lionel Messi and Neymar.

While most Palace fans won't want to lose any of the three above, Cook has reasoned that the club's 21-year-old winger was signed with the intention of one day selling for a big profit and so they would be unwise to turn down any major offers from the likes of PSG.

Speaking on the HLTCO podcast, the host explained (7:20): “It's very difficult, isn't it? Because you look at Michael, a jewel in our crown, but ultimately someone that we've signed with the intention of selling at some point in the future for an astronomical sum of money.

"I think we paid roughly 8 million pounds to sign him from Reading, which in the fullness of time has looked like an absolute bargain from our perspective.

“But if PSG are serious about taking Michael off our hands, then you've got to be looking to 60, 70 million pounds potentially, once the entire deal is shaken out.

"And if we can do that, then it is very much part of the business model, you know to buy low and sell high.

"And it might not be the most positive news story you will ever hear in relation to Crystal Palace. But as I've said throughout the last 12 to 18 months, we as a fan base have to get used to this as the long-term project us.

"You know, we need to manipulate the market in a way that suits us."

How much did Palace pay for Olise?

It's not hard to see why the 21-year-old winger has caught the attention of some top clubs. After all, with two goals and nine assists in the league this term, no Palace player has more direct goal contributions – with Eberechi Eze also on 11 with eight goals and three assists.

What's more, only Eze has a better average WhoScored rating than Olise in the entire palace – 6.96 compared to 6.94 – and so you can appreciate how important the young winger is for the Eagles.

But If Palace can turn a considerable profit on that £8m they paid for him back in the summer of 2021, now might be the perfect time to cash in and then reinvest that money in another undiscovered gem.