Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has shared an emotional message on social media after a mural was created in his honour.

Why did Zaha get a mural?

It's been a pretty good last few months for the Eagles. Indeed, Roy Hodgson has come in as interim and helped the club play for exciting football.

For example, in the eight Premier League games, since he's been back, they've scored 15 goals, winning five matches and ensuring their safety amid the now-distant threat of relegation.

However, there is one issue that will be a nagging thought in the back of most fans' minds. Zaha's contract is up in the summer and he may have played his last game for Palace as he has an injury that will stop him from featuring this weekend.

Regardless of what happens this summer, though, it seems as though the winger is still loved by plenty at the club and this has been proven with a recent bit of artwork.

Indeed, 13 years since his first-team debut – in which time he has scored 90 goals in 458, and won Player of the Season in three consecutive years – the club unveiled a new mural just outside Selhurst Park.

After seeing it, Zaha reacted on Twitter as he outlined just how emotional it all was for him.

He said: "Speechless! Words can’t exactly express or describe the joy I felt standing there and witnessing this painting with my family and friends honestly still hasn’t sunk in but all I can say is thank you."

Where will Zaha end up this summer?

As mentioned before, the player's £130k-p/w contract expires this summer and there has been much speculation about where he could go.

Indeed, the Daily Mail claim that Chelsea are keen on a deal while both Milan clubs and Napoli were also linked.

Adding to that, TalkSport have reported that there is interest from Marseille and Saudi Arabia. Though in better news, they also state that Zaha is "seriously considering staying" and has been offered a four-year deal worth around £200k-p/w to become their highest-paid player in their history.

Perhaps with this mural honouring him too, the 30-year-old will now opt to show further loyalty and stay with the club a little longer.