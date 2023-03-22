Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Roy Hodgson won't lose the faith of the Crystal Palace supporters amid concerns about his return.

What's the latest on Roy Hodgson and CPFC?

After a run of pretty woeful form, which has seen the team fail to win a single Premier League game in 2023 so, the Eagles opted to sack manager Patrick Vieira.

With the club just three points above the relegation zone, they have opted to turn to experience to help the club survive. Indeed, former manager Hodgson returns to Selhurst Park for the rest of the season.

However, his last job in England ended poorly as he saw Watford relegated and lost the support of their fanbase along the way.

Despite that obvious fear, Jones has suggested that the "conditions" to succeed with the Hornets were not ideal and expects things to go smoother back with Palace.

Talking on Chasing Green Arrows, the journalist said: “I know things didn't work out at Watford last time.

"But trust me, I know the conditions that he was working under there, and the contract... look, a lot of things didn't go as they were supposed to go at Watford. And it got away from him, the fanbase turned on him.

"I don't think that will happen at Crystal Palace, even though they won't be overjoyed at Hodgson coming back here."

Will Hodgson keep Palace from being relegated?

Hodgson spent almost four years in charge of Palace, keeping them in the Premier League the entire time, before leaving the club in the summer of 2021.

His time at Watford, however, did not go so well. Not only could he not save them from being relegated when also arriving mid-season to steady the ship, but he lost the support of his own fans, too.

Most notably, a turning point was when he failed to acknowledge his own supporters after the club's relegation was confirmed in an away defeat at Selhurst Park – though on the same day, he managed to find the time to wave cheerily at the Palace fans upon his return to the stadium.

Now back with the south London outfit, Hodgson told Sky Sports: "It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team's fortunes around.

"Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status."

The former England manager has 10 games left to make sure his team aren't dragged into the bottom three.