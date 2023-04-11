Insider ExWHUEmployee has slammed the idea that Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace in the summer for West Ham United.

What's the latest on Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace?

It's certainly no secret that the Ivorian winger could be leaving Selhurst Park in the near future with his £130k-p/w contract set to expire at the end of the season.

With that being the case, a number of Premier League clubs seem to be keeping tabs on the player's situation.

For instance, as per a recent report in the Daily Star, the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham are said to be frontrunners in the race for his signature.

However, Hammers' insider Ex has called that notion an "absolute load of rubbish" due to past issues between the player and current manager David Moyes.

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, he explained (1212): "One interesting transfer rumour that has come up is that we're potentially gonna say Wilfried Zaha on a free from Crystal Palace.

"Now if anyone knows anything about David Moyes' time at Manchester United, it was obviously him that signed him [Zaha] for Manchester United, I don't think he ever played him.

"And then there was rumours that came out about relations, shall we say? With Zaha and one of David Moyes’ family – something that Patrice Evra also alluded to.

"So the fact that we've been linked with Zaha even shows this absolute load of rubbish because obviously, David Moyes is very unlikely to want to sign him."

What happened between Zaha and Moyes?

Of course, as Ex did later point out, Moyes could be set to leave West Ham in the summer – so this could open a door for Zaha to arrive.

However, while the 59-year-old remains in charge, it seems very unlikely that the Palace winger would be considered as someone to arrive at the club.

Indeed, while talking on Sky Sports a few years back, Patrice Evra accidentally let slip that Zaha may have had an affair with Moyes' daughter when he was at Manchester United.

The Frenchman explained (via TalkSport): “I think what ruined his career for Manchester United is when he had this true or untrue affair with David Moyes’ daughter.

“Because I remember in pre-season he was playing in every game, but when that news came out… he was out of the game and he disappeared."

If that alleged story is true, then it surely would put these transfer rumours to bed.