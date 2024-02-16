Crystal Palace could find themselves facing "issues" surrounding prospective new manager Oliver Glasner, as journalist George Simms moots potential issues with club chairman Steve Parish.

Glasner set for Palace job with Hodgson leaving

Despite current head coach Roy Hodgson falling ill in training on Thursday afternoon, widespread reports have indicated that Glaser is set to replace the Palace legend.

Hodgson is thankfully now in a stable condition and recovering, but before the 76-year-old's unfortunate incident, it is believed Selhurst Park chiefs and Glasner had mutually agreed on him taking the Palace hot seat.

Fabrizio Romano shared news yesterday that the agreement between Palace and Eintracht Frankfurt's former boss is sealed, with Hodgson set to depart the south Londoners after a second stint in charge of his boyhood club.

The Eagles have endured a regrettable campaign thus far, Indeed, they're currently flirting with Premier League relegation and sit among the division's lowest-scoring sides. Only bottom three Everton, Burnley and Sheffield United have scored fewer goals than Palace so far this season, with reports suggesting Parish has been on the lookout for a new manager over the past few weeks.

Crystal Palace's worst-performing players per 90 in the league this season (with over 10 appearances) Match Rating (via WhoScored) Naouirou Ahamada 6.07 Nathaniel Clyne 6.37 Chris Richards 6.43 Sam Johnstone 6.44 Joel Ward 6.48

The club, though, are now settled on Glasner and the tactician comes with a very promising track record. He boasts a Europa League-winners medal and Austrian second division title on his CV, with ex-Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac also praising his "meticulous" attention to detail.

"He’s very structured, very well organised, meticulous, observes the opposition very closely and prepares the team very well for them,” he told the Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung (via Bundesliga).

“He doesn’t just let Eintracht run their boots off. He adjusts tactics, tries to simulate the opponent during the week in training. Oliver has transferred his ideas of football well to his team because he works methodically, because there’s no chopping and changing.”

However, there are also drawbacks to his arrival, as Simms reports for inews.

Palace dealt Glasner drawback as journalist moots Parish issues

The 49-year-old has been central to fallouts with club chiefs at previous sides Eintracht and Wolfsburg, where he suffered strained relationships with the board and sporting directors over transfer policy.

As Simms points out, Palace "issues could arise" with Parish and Glasner in a similar fashion. He comes with a "risk" attached, namely due to his ambition and tendency to not hold back in regard to wanting full control. It will be very interesting to see what comes of this, as this could prove to be a match made in heaven or one doomed to fail.