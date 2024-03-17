There is a chance that Crystal Palace will look to sign a Premier League defender this summer, and Oliver Glasner is said to want him.

Glasner reportedly maps out Palace transfer plans

The Austrian has overseen a mixed start to life at Palace, with both positives and negatives at the forefront of his first three league games in charge.

Glasner's dream debut in the Selhurst Park dugout, a resounding 3-0 win against strugglers Burnley, was swiftly followed up by a capitulation away to Tottenham - with late goals from Timo Werner, Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min cancelling out Eberechi Eze's opener.

Palace then conceded another late goal in their 1-1 draw against Luton Town the following game, which ultimately robbed them of a crucial three points. Conceding right at the death has been a reoccurring theme of their 2023/2024 season, and that is something Glasner will be looking to address as soon as possible.

Crystal Palace league fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (away) 30th March Bournemouth (away) April 2nd Man City (home) April 6th Liverpool (away) April 14th West Ham (home) April 20th

As the summer transfer window looms, it could be key for Palace's new head coach if they wish to push on and potentially establish themselves as a European side in the seasons to come - provided they avoid the drop this term.

It is believed that Palace want to sign a striker to provide more firepower for Glasner, leading to their recent links with the likes of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. They could also strengthen in defence, as highlighted by GiveMeSport this week.

Crystal Palace could look to sign Lewis Hall

According to GMS, there is a possibility that Crystal Palace will look to sign Lewis Hall after his loan deal from Chelsea to Newcastle becomes permanent. Glasner is thought to want the Englishman, but there is one problem, as it is also likely that the Eagles could be rebuffed in their attempts.

Hall has struggled for game time since opting for a move to St. James' Park, but is rated highly by those in the game.

“Lewis Hall is a mere 18 years old, and though there is improvement to come and a few rough edges to be worked on, it is clear he is going to be a very special talent for us for years to come," said Pat Nevin, after a Hall performance against Palace last season.

"It isn’t easy getting a place in the Chelsea men’s first team at that age, but although he doesn’t have to battle with Ben Chilwell right now, to keep a full-back like Marc Cucurella out of the team is still incredibly impressive.

“Lewis’s willingness to get forward at every opportunity was incredible and he was desperately unlucky not to score the opener in the first half. Even this early on, it is hard not to think about sometime in the future when he could be flying down one flank and Reece James down the other, both to devastating effect. That’s not to write off Chilly, but it is certainly a very positive thing to consider after what has been a difficult recent run.”