Crystal Palace have got off to a solid if unspectacular start in the Premier League this season. Roy Hodgson's side once again look on course to avoid the dropzone and enjoy the comforts of mid-table security. So far in the current campaign, their best result came at Old Trafford, as they defeated Manchester United to extend the manager's incredible record there.

On 12 points after nine games, the Eagles must now push on and gain a bit of consistency as the Premier League fixtures start to come thick and fast over the winter period. Whilst they aim for consistency off the pitch, those in charge of the club will be looking to create good news off it, with Palace confident that one particular star player will put pen to paper on a new deal.

The work off the pitch can be just as important as the action that takes place on it, as they fend off any interest in their key players. The London club did well to keep hold of their star men in the summer, including Michael Olise, who was linked with a move to Chelsea before signing a new contract. And now, Crystal Palace are confident that Eberechi Eze will sign a new deal, according to reports.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Palace are confident that the midfielder will sign a new long-term deal worth £100k a week to fend off any interest from Manchester City. The Premier League champions saw their £60m bid for Eze rejected in the summer and may have been tempted to try their luck again before news of the Palace star's pending contract emerged.

Eberechi Eze's stats

Manchester City's reported interest comes as no surprise, considering Eze's stats. The Palace midfielder is at the forefront of everything good that Palace do and will undoubtedly play a vital role in maintaining their Premier League status. Compared to the midfielder that City went with in the end, Matheus Nunes, Eze stands out once again to show just how talented he is.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Take-ons Completed Eberechi Eze 21 24 27 Matheus Nunes 11 14 13

With that said, there's no doubt that Eze would have slotted straight into Pep Guardiola's side, but for now, he remains a Palace player for years to come. During his time at Selhurt Park, he has earned the praise of Joel Ward, who said, via Football London: "Ebs’ quality is incredible, with what he does on the ball, the way he manipulates it and the way he just seems to glide over the pitch – it’s mesmerising at times.

“It’s fully deserved, and he’s doing the other side of the game as well, which we need him to do in midfield. He’s taking control and linking up beautifully with the front guys. All-round, he’s developing, he’s moving up, and his future will be very, very bright."