New Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has been handed his first Selhurst Park conundrum after news on a star player at the club.

Palace appoint Glasner as Hodgson replacement confirmed

The Eagles officially appointed Glasner earlier this week as chairman Steve Parish attempts to steer the south Londoners away from relegation to the Championship.

Palace are among the top flight's lowest-scoring sides, with Everton, Burnley and Sheffield United being the only sides to score less. They're also just five points above the drop zone, so Glasner has a real job on his hands to turn the tide and make something positive of this disappointing campaign.

Regardless, the Austrian has expressed his delight over joining Palace and can't wait to get started.

"I am very happy to join Crystal Palace," said Glasner on signing for Palace (via BBC).

"I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club's supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about. It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve [Parish, chairman] and Dougie [Freedman, sporting director], and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals."

Crystal Palace's next league fixtures Date Burnley (home) Feb 24th Tottenham (away) March 2nd Luton Town (home) March 9th Newcastle (home) March 16th

The tactician has been tipped to bring more physicality, and it is believed Glasner will "assert" himself at Palace right from the very get-go.

"I think Glasner will assert himself by bringing a sense of physicality to Crystal Palace and also probably more of a modern approach to their attacking set-up than they perhaps had recently," said journalist Dean Jones to GiveMeSport this week.

"That won't come overnight. This squad isn't really capable of changing too much in the short term, but it'll get funded in the summer. Judging by what he's done so far in Germany, and judging by what he's capable of from a coaching perspective from people I've spoken to over there, they seem to think that actually, this is a really good appointment for Crystal Palace. After all of the protests from fans and accusations of them lacking ambition, this could actually prove to be a good appointment."

There is rightly a lot of excitement around Glasner's arrival, but according to Sportslens and reporter Jones, he may now have been dealt his first big headache.

Guehi won't entertain new deal as big clubs look to steal him

This comes in the form of news on defender Marc Guehi, who is the subject of interest from big clubs in England such as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Jones writes Glasner "faces a big challenge" in his new job as the manager could lose both Guehi and Michael Olise this summer, but in the former's case, there are suggestions he wouldn't even entertain staying past 2026.

"Guehi, 23, is contracted to Palace until 2026 and current suggestions are that he would not be interested in the idea of a new improved deal at this stage."

Guehi has made 22 appearances for Palace this season, with goalkeeper Josef Bursik calling him "massive" and an "absolute tank" of a player.