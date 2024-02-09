High-ranking Crystal Palace officials are apparently livid following a behind-the-scenes decision by under-fire boss Roy Hodgson.

Pressure mounts on Hodgson after Brighton defeat

Palace endured an afternoon to forget in their last outing, with the Eagles on the receiving end of a 4-1 derby humbling away to Brighton.

The loss was a bitter one to take for a large section of supporters, who have been in full voice protesting the club's ownership and Hodgson's reign this season. Palace are just a few points outside the drop zone, with just Burnley and Sheffield United scoring less than them so far.

“It was a bad start. That’s the last thing you really want – to be a goal down against Brighton, who are a very good team at home – but I thought in the first-half they outplayed us. We didn’t really get to grips with them in that half, and they were pretty much in control for that half," said Hodgson on Palace's loss to Brighton.

“The two goals which came in quick succession really made life almost impossible for us at half-time – how are we going to get back from this? – but I thought in the second-half the team did make a good effort to try and get back from it."

They face a very real danger of dropping to the Championship for the first time since their ascent around 10 years ago, and there have been many calls for Hodgson to be replaced as head coach.

Crystal Palace's worst-performing players per 90 in the league this season, with over 10 appearances Match Rating (via WhoScored) Nathaniel Clyne 6.37 Chris Richards 6.41 Sam Johnstone 6.44 Will Hughes 6.47 Joel Ward 6.48

Club chairman Steve Parish is said to be keen on succeeding the former England boss in Selhurst Park's dugout, with former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper emerging as a lead contender to take over from Hodgson.

Palace take on Chelsea next Monday, but it remains to be seen whether their boss will even be in charge by that point. To make matters worse, their star player Michael Olise is expected to be out for a minimum of two months with a hamstring injury.

Palace chiefs livid after Hodgson decision

If there wasn't enough tension at Palace, journalist Wayne Veysey has shared what is an interesting report for Football Insider.

Indeed, he claims Hodgson could now be under even more pressure with high-ranking Palace chiefs "furious". This is after the 76-year-old elected to introduce Olise back into the fold too early, which these club officials believe has resulted in the 22-year-old's injury.

This behind-scenes Hodgson decision has apparently sparked fury from inside the club, which will do the former Liverpool boss absolutely no favours given his current standing. Intriguing weeks lie ahead at Palace concerning their manager's future, and whether Parish will indeed part company.