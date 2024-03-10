As Oliver Glasner prepares for his first summer in charge at Crystal Palace, he is reportedly set to face the difficult task of keeping hold of one of his best players, with one Premier League club already opening talks for a star player.

Crystal Palace transfer news

In a difficult season at Selhurst Park, the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi have still managed to stand out, much to their credit. Even as Palace suffered another disappointing Premier League result, drawing against Luton Town late on, it was Eze who almost stole the headlines with his fantastic effort from range very nearly finding the back of the net.

Talking about the effort, Glasner said via Ed Aarons:

It is a quality that the Palace boss may need to appreciate whilst he still can, with Eze's ability to play at the very top level clear for all to see so far this season. The same can be said for Olise and Guehi too, with reports suggesting the latter could be heading for the exit door this summer.

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool have now opened talks to sign Guehi in the summer window, much to the concern of all those involved at Selhurst Park. The central defender could become one of the first Liverpool signings in the post-Jurgen Klopp era if the Reds meet Palace's reported price tag of at least £50m this summer.

If Palace did lose their star defender, they would face a tough task in replacing him, creating an instant problem for Glasner this summer. The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss certainly has his work cut out for him at the London club in the coming months.

"Amazing" Guehi has earned a big move

Whilst it's far from ideal for Palace, there's no doubt that Guehi has earned the chance to play at the very top level. And there's arguably not many better than Liverpool in Europe both in history and the present day. With the chance to possibly partner Virgil van Dijk too, the England international could only get even better with a move to Anfield.

Earning plenty of praise, Manchester United captain and England teammate Harry Maguire previously spoke highly of Guehi, saying:

"Marc has done amazing. I think he left Chelsea at an amazing time when he had to play football. When you watch him play he doesn't look like a young boy playing football.

"He's a captain of Crystal Palace. He’s going to have a long career in the game. He has all the attributes you need to be a centre-back. The friendly in the first half at Scotland unfortunately he had to come off. He's such a young boy playing with so much maturity."

That said, it doesn't take away from the task on the Eagles' hands if they lose their defender this summer. It is a task that Glasner and all those at Selhurst Park must get right.