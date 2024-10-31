Crystal Palace have been hit with a huge triple injury blow ahead of their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening. It has been a difficult 2024/25 campaign for the Eagles so far, as they sit at the bottom end of the Premier League table. But an impressive 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday eased pressure on Oliver Glasner, and that continued as they got past Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Palace went into the last-16 game against Villa as underdogs, but Glasner’s side managed to pull off an upset and booked their spot in the last eight with a 2-1 win. The Palace manager labelled it as a “great team performance” and will be delighted that it is now back-to-back wins for his team.

These last two results may start to ease the pressure on the Austrian, as it was reported earlier this month that replacements were being considered. The Eagles were linked with an ambitious move for former England manager Gareth Southgate.

Former West Ham United boss David Moyes was also said to be open to the idea of replacing Glasner at Selhurst Park, but the Premier League side have remained patient, and this could be the start of a turnaround in results and performances.

Palace can now look forward to a tricky quarterfinal tie against Arsenal, but before that they face some important league games, starting with Wolves on Saturday.

Crystal Palace hit huge triple injury before Wolves clash

As reported by South London reporter Edmund Brack, Glasner has revealed that Palace have suffered injury blows to Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, and Jefferson Lerma. Eze has been an important player for the Eagles all season, but he had to leave the game against Villa with a hamstring injury, while Wharton was forced off with a groin problem. Lerma, who was injured before the midweek encounter, now isn’t expected back until after the international break.

The three players, who cost a combined £10.6 million a year in wages, have started a combined 29 games already this season, and they will be big misses for Glasner if they are unavailable for their game against Wolves.

After the win over Villa, Glasner spoke to the media and revealed the injury news, but wasn’t sure how serious they were: "(Eze) is a problem with the hamstring; we don't know how serious it is. But the muscle [injury] is not always the best information you can get. Ebs is too early to tell.

Eze, Wharton and Lerma for Crystal Palace this season Apps Starts Minutes played Goals Eze 11 11 990 3 Wharton 11 9 646 0 Lerma 10 9 526 0

"He wanted to come off; he signalled to come off. He said it was not possible to carry on. I hope it is not too serious, but I don't know. It's not the best information I got today that Ebs had to leave the pitch.

"Adam is a more positive one because it is nothing new. We spoke about it many times; he has had groin problems for many months. We thought he needed a break today, but he gave the thumbs up and said he was fine. But the pain got worse during the game, so we had to make a second sub. Especially with the circumstances, I am very proud of the performance."