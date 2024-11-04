Crystal Palace have added a 20-year-old forward who is very similar to Brighton’s Danny Welbeck at the top of their list of replacements for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to a recent report.

The Eagles have enjoyed a very good last week or so, as they beat Tottenham, knocked Aston Villa out of the Carabao Cup and picked up a point in a difficult game against Wolves on Saturday, results which are likely to have eased the pressure on Oliver Glasner after what was a poor start to the campaign.

After their win against Villa in midweek, Palace suffered several blows as Glasner revealed that Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, and Jefferson Lerma were all injured and are going to be out until after the November international break.

But in a further blow, the Austrian revealed ahead of his side’s game against Wolves that Wharton is now set for surgery and will be out for at least a month, as he’s had to manage an injury all of this season. That means the Englishman could miss as many as five Premier League games.

This news comes after Palace were linked with a move for midfielder Raphael Onyedika. The 23-year-old currently plays for Club Brugge, and his performances in Belgium as well as in Europe have caught the attention of the Eagles. The Belgian side are open to a sale in January, as they look for around £25 million, and the news of Wharton’s ongoing injury could intensify Palace’s interest in the player.

But Onyedika is not the only player that the Premier League side are keeping their eyes on, as they also have a forward in mind as a possible replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been linked with an exit at times in the last year.

Crystal Palace identify possible long-term Mateta replacement

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace have placed Oumar Diakite at the top of their list for replacements for Mateta. The 20-year-old currently plays for French side Reims and has done so since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Red Bull Salzburg.

This report states that the South London side have been watching the Ivory Coast international for a few months now, and he could now be moved on by the French side, despite his contract running until the summer of 2028.

Diakite played 28 times in Ligue 1 last season, during which he scored five goals and recorded one assist, and he already has two goals to his name this season in nine league appearances. The forward hasn’t played in the Premier League of course, but when looking at players who compare, Brighton’s Danny Welbeck ranks second by statistical profile.

Oumar Diakite 2024/25 stats compared to Danny Welbeck Diakite Welbeck Apps 8 9 Goals 2 6 xG 2.1 4.5 Goals per 90 0.31 0.72 Assists 1 1 Assists per 90 0.16 0.12 Shots (on target) 11 (4) 25 (11) Shots per 90 1.72 3.00 Goals per shot 0.18 0.24

Palace want to extend Mateta’s stay at Selhurst Park, but with a deal still not agreed, they want to be at the front of the queue for Diakite should Mateta decide to leave. Mateta’s form towards the end of last season and then his performances in the Olympics for France have put him on the radar of a few clubs, with Liverpool linked with a move for the striker at the end of last month.