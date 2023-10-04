Crystal Palace chiefs are now reportedly eyeing another attacking option at Selhurst Park, though they face rival competition from several clubs in England and further afield.

What's the latest news involving Crystal Palace?

As per BBC Sport, Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze is facing around six weeks out injured at Selhurst Park due to an injury he picked up in their 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Michael Olise is also set for a period on the sidelines after picking up an injury concern of his own; however, there will be little to dampen the mood of Crystal Palace supporters after their excellent three points against Erik Ten Hag's men in the Premier League.

In conversation with Match of the Day, via The Mirror, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson praised his side and Joachim Andersen's spectacular winning strike, stating: "The way the players went about the game today is really praiseworthy and has given me enormous pleasure. They have to be so disciplined and so organised. It would be asking too much to come here and dominate. Joachim Andersen is a wonderful technician. It was only a half chance. He had to quickly get his feet right and have the confidence to put his foot through the ball. I'm trying to push him forward for goal of the week!"

Crystal Palace also look to be putting succession plans in place for veteran boss Hodgson, with Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and Lille manager Paulo Fonseca being recently touted as potential successors.

Next up for Crystal Palace is a home clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Selhurst Park, and another opportunity to build on their quietly impressive start to the new campaign.

Who could replace Eze?

According to 90min, Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman look to be eyeing another attacking reinforcement in the form of Al-Ittihad winger Jota, who has encountered his fair share of issues since arriving in the Middle East from Celtic in the summer for a fee of £25 million.

The report states that Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, and West Ham United are also keeping informed on the Portuguese winger's situation, which is complicated by the fact that he hasn't been registered to play for Al-Ittihad for this season. Jota is keen to be released from his contract at the Saudi Pro League outfit; however, they could elect to hold on to him before trying to sell him in January.

Jota made a profound mark during his time in Glasgow, going on to register 26 goals and 28 assists in 83 appearances for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite netting once against Al-Wehda in his only five outings for Al-Ittihad, the 24-year-old now looks to be out in the cold at the club and will want a resolution sorted swiftly so he can move forward with his career.

Labelled "outstanding" by his former boss Ange Postecoglou, he would be a worthy alternative to Crystal Palace midfielder Eze, should he spend an extended period on the sidelines.