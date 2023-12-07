Journalist Nizaar Kinsella has suggested that Crystal Palace could move for a "fast" and "incredible" striker to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Forwards wanted by Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson's side are currently flirting with the Premier League relegation zone after just one win in their last five league games, most recently losing 2-0 at home to fellow strugglers Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Palace are also now the divison's second-lowest scorers, just behind bottom of the table Sheffield United, and these numbers make for very grim reading. The Eagles have survived playing top flight football for a very long time now, but if they don't look to rectify their obvious goalscoring issues soon, a drop to the Championship is looking worryingly possible.

"I would sum it up as a very sad evening for us, because we came here with high expectations," said Hodgson on Palace's loss to Bournemouth.

“We thought, after the game against West Ham [a 1-1 draw], we’d turned a bit of a corner – in that game we were pleased with our performance – and we were rather hoping that tonight we’d carry that through and beat a Bournemouth team who, on paper and with regard to their league position, were very much available for us to win [against]."

As the January transfer window quickly approaches, they're believed to be targeting Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Konate as one option, while Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Mokoko is a rumoured option for Palace as well.

More forward names, like Newcastle utility man Jacob Murphy, have been linked with moves to Selhurst Park alongside the aforementioned and it will be interesting to see who they bring in.

Palace could sign Iheanacho

Now, reporter Kinsella has suggested that summer target Kelechi Ihenacho could well make a move to Palace still. The Leicester City striker, who's scored five Championship goals under Enzo Maresca so far this season, could well find himself at the centre of reports linking him with a transfer to south London.

According to Kinsella, Iheanacho is "available" in January as he hints that Palace may have an option to go for him. The Nigerian's contract at Leicester City expires in the summer, meaning he could also leave Selhurst for a cheap price.

This comes as Mateta, as per other widespread reports as well, is ready to leave Palace in the January window with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt "poised" to make a move.

"Incredible. The quality was there, he was a young player here and I believe in that moment with Gabriel and Sergio we didn't have much space," said Man City boss Pep Guardiola on Iheanacho.

"He is a fantastic person, we had a good relationship together so I'm delighted that it's going well lately. He's playing for the injured Maddison and of course he links really well with the midfield and he's good in behind.

"He's fast and in the final third he has the right tempo, he's so clear in front of the goal".