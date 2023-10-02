Crystal Palace look to be planning for life after Roy Hodgson, and one exciting young manager has popped up as a potential option to succeed the 76-year-old at Selhurst Park, as per reports.

What's the latest news involving Crystal Palace?

The Eagles claimed a major scalp last weekend at Old Trafford by defeating Manchester United 1-0 in front of their own supporters, courtesy of a magnificent volley from Denmark international Joachim Andersen in the 25th minute.

Unsurprisingly, Crystal Palace boss Hodgson was delighted after his side secured all three points against the Red Devils, as he stated to Match of The Day, via The Mirror: "The way the players went about the game today is really praiseworthy and has given me enormous pleasure. They have to be so disciplined and so organised. It would be asking too much to come here and dominate. Joachim Andersen is a wonderful technician. It was only a half chance. He had to quickly get his feet right and have the confidence to put his foot through the ball. I'm trying to push him forward for goal of the week!"

Football Insider report that Crystal Palace defender Andersen is being heavily courted by Premier League side Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window. Eddie Howe's men submitted a late bid for the former Fulham man in the summer; however, Crystal Palace rejected their advances despite the Magpies being long-time admirers of his defensive work.

Cited by The Evening Standard, Andersen has indicated that he is keen to get on the scoresheet more often for Crystal Palace, stating in the aftermath of the triumph over Manchester United: "It was unbelievable to win at Old Trafford. That goal is something I’ll remember. It’s something that I need to improve on. I need to score more goals because I’m capable of scoring goals. I have the desire to score. I think I have a pretty good strike actually. I hit it really well. Amazing goal!"

Who could Crystal Palace hire to succeed Roy Hodgson?

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Crystal Palace are considering a move for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna following his excellent stint in the dugout at Portman Road so far.

McKenna is not the only name being lined up by Crystal Palace chiefs, with Lille boss Paulo Fonseca also believed to be on a list of potential candidates to replace Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

The Irishman has won ten of his 12 matches presided over in all competitions this term, drawing one and losing one, leaving him with a win percentage of around 83% in 2023/24, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, pundit Gary Lineker claimed that McKenna was one of the best managers active in England outside of the Premier League at present.

Responding to a question asking which manager could be plucked out of the Football League by a top-flight side, the pundit stated: "I’m going to go with Kieran McKenna from Ipswich Town. I think he’s done a brilliant job with them. He’s young, he was a youth coach at Manchester United, and was at Tottenham a bit before that."

Former Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer agreed with his suggestion, adding: "I would agree with you there, he’s doing a great job." Undoubtedly, McKenna is a talented coach and it looks as if it will only be a matter of time before Premier League clubs start to circle for him.