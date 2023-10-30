Crystal Palace are hoping to offer one of their first-team stars a new deal alongside Eberechi Eze, according to a reliable journalist and transfer insider.

The Eagles received a £60m offer from Premier League rivals Manchester City for Eze over the summer which they swiftly rejected, and despite attracting interest from the top-flight giants, Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman are reportedly confident that he will soon put pen to paper on fresh terms.

However, Roy Hodgson has nine players who will all be out of contract at the end of the season, including the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace contracts), so he might be forced to cash in on some of them should he not want to risk losing them for free upon the conclusion of the campaign.

Selhurst Park centre-back Marc Guehi still has just under three years remaining on his deal, but having recently emerged as a serious transfer target for Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, there’s a strong possibility that he is another who could be on the move.

Should he depart, Guehi will need to be the subject of a bid worth at least £50m which is the price tag that the hierarchy have set for their prized asset, but if they can help it, the 23-year-old is someone who they are hoping to keep in the building for the foreseeable future.

Crystal Palace want to keep Marc Guehi

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones confirmed that Crystal Palace hope to retain Guehi by tabling him an improved contract with Eze. He said:

"Palace will want to tie him down [Eze]. We can see that this is a club who have little intention of letting players like him leave, same with Guehi. They want to build something at Palace. But the very least, if they're going to lose these players, then it has to be for top dollar.

"So you look to tie these players down, first and foremost, because you have got to protect their value and protect the club. But secondly, you want to also keep them so you can build something at Crystal Palace."

Standing at 5 foot 11, Guehi isn’t the tallest for a central defender but that hasn’t stopped him from being a rock at the heart of the backline this season where he’s currently averaging 4.6 clearances per league game for Crystal Palace (WhoScored - Guehi statistics).

The Abidjan native, who has been dubbed a “beast” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is also extremely calm and composed in possession having recorded a 90.2% pass success rate since the start of the new campaign in the top-flight.

Furthermore, Guehi has the versatility to operate at left-back and right-back alongside his usual role, with his ability to provide cover in other positions making him a great option for the manager to have at his disposal (Transfermarkt - Guehi stats), so it’s vital that the board do everything they can to retain his services beyond January.