A report has detailed how Crystal Palace could be without star winger Michael Olise for even longer after his hamstring injury blow, which is set to keep him out for a minimum of two months as things stand.

Palace under pressure amid Hodgson sack rumours

Palace are facing the very real prospect of being relegated from the Premier League for the first time since their promotion around a decade ago.

Eagles supporters have already been in full voice protesting the club's leadership under chairman Steve Parish, but their dismal 4-1 derby loss away to Brighton has only intensified calls for manager Roy Hodgson to be given his P45.

“It was a bad start. That’s the last thing you really want – to be a goal down against Brighton, who are a very good team at home – but I thought in the first-half they outplayed us. We didn’t really get to grips with them in that half, and they were pretty much in control for that half," said Hodgson on Palace's loss to Brighton.

“The two goals which came in quick succession really made life almost impossible for us at half-time – how are we going to get back from this? – but I thought in the second-half the team did make a good effort to try and get back from it."

Reports suggest that Parish is actively seeking a replacement for Hodgson, and former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a firm favourite for the potentially vacant post.

Palace are just four points above the relegation zone heading into next week's clash with Chelsea. Adding insult to injury, only Burnley and Sheffield United, the division's bottom two sides, have managed fewer goals than Hodgson's men.

Crystal Palace's worst-performing players with over 10 Premier League appearances this season Match Rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Nathaniel Clyne 6.37 Chris Richards 6.41 Sam Johnstone 6.44 Will Hughes 6.47 Joel Ward 6.48

There is also now the added complication of absences for key men, with both Olise and defender Marc Guehi set for a spell on the sidelines. The former was taken off after just 11 minutes with a hamstring problem which is expected to keep him out for two months minimum, but journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail has now explained how it could be even longer.

Rehab could extend Olise injury lay-off at Palace

Indeed, Mokbel claims Palace could be without Olise for longer than two months depending on his rehab, with the thought of that surely coming as a scary prospect for supporters given his injury is already a "huge blow".

The attacking midfielder boasts six goals and three assists in 11 appearances this season, and if wasn't for his various spells out, the numbers would be higher.