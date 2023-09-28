Crystal Palace are exploring a move to sign an in-demand “versatile” new player in the New Year, according to recent reports.

Who did Crystal Palace sign this summer?

The Eagles and Roy Hodgson were relatively quiet in the summer, bringing in just four new players during the transfer market. Big fees were paid for Matheus Franca and Dean Henderson from Flamengo and Manchester United respectively, whereas Rob Holding arrived from Arsenal late in the window and Jefferson Lerma made the switch to London on a free transfer after leaving Bournemouth.

On the pitch, Palace have made a relatively solid start, picking up eight points from their first six Premier League games. However, chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman already seem to have one eye on the January transfer window, and a new target has emerged at Selhurst Park.

TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace are one of five top-flight clubs who are now exploring a move to sign Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko.

Alongside the Eagles, Burnley, Everton, Sheffield United and West Ham are also keen on the Ukraine international, whose representatives are looking at possible options ahead of 2024.

Who is Mykola Matviyenko?

Matviyenko can play anywhere across the back four but is primarily a central defender who has made 175 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk after progressing through their academy.

The left-footed defender would therefore offer plenty of versatility to Hodgson’s backline, should a move go through, and that attribute has been picked up in the media.

Journalist Andrew Todos recently described Matviyenko as a “versatile” player who “can be world-class when he plays in a formation with three defenders” following links of a move to Brighton, highlighting his pace and ball-playing ability as some of his main strengths.

"Matviyenko is a composed and experienced centre-back, who comes across as very assured, especially when playing alongside younger teammates. As he started his career as a full-back, he's got more pace than an average centre-back and this aids him quite a lot in recovery challenges.

"He rarely goes in for wild tackles that might result in bookings or penalties and one of his main strengths is blocking crosses or goalbound shots. He's also very good at playing balls over the top, playing out from the back, and he's versatile.

"In my opinion, he can be world-class when he plays in a formation with three defenders. If he plays in a back four, he should play alongside a tall defender who can help him. He is good as a centre-back but the best matches of his career were when he was in a back three and he played next to wing-backs."

The 27-year-old appears to be in his prime with Transfermarkt valuation standing at €20m – the highest figure of his career – and it looks like a move to England could be possible.

Whether or not that will be at Selhurst Park remains to be seen, but a move could be one to watch over the coming months where Matviyenko may end up coming in to rival the likes of Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.