Crystal Palace are now planning to make a move for a "wonderkid", having tracked him for some time, according to a report.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

Palace are now close to agreeing a new deal with Eberechi Eze, in what could be a real boost, as the Englishman has been attracting the attention of a number of the Premier League's top clubs, including reigning champions Manchester City.

Not only are the Eagles keen to tie down some of their top attacking players, having already extended Michael Olise's stay at Selhurst Park, but they could also target a new forward in the January transfer window, with Paris Saint Germain's Hugo Ekitike said to be of interest.

Football Insider report that Roy Hodgson's side are set to do battle for the 21-year-old with West Ham United, with both clubs of the belief that he could be one of the best options available on the market in mid-season. Ekitike is not the only youngster that Crystal Palace have their eye on, however, with The Sun reporting they are now looking to snap up 17-year-old Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray, having been put on red alert.

Everton are also credited with an interest in the Leeds ace, who the Eagles have now been tracking for some time, and the report suggests his current club would be willing to let him leave, should they miss out on promotion from the Championship this season.

Palace are now planning to swoop for the midfielder, as he is seen as a viable alternative to Blackburn Rovers' Adam Wharton, who may end up being too expensive, although it is unclear how much Leeds themselves would look to hold out for.

The report speculates that Gray could help fill the void left by Olise, should the attacking midfielder leave the club in the near future, with the likes of Man City and Chelsea still believed to be keen despite him putting pen to paper on a new deal.

How good is Archie Gray?

The fact that the starlet has already managed to break into the Leeds first team despite only being 17-years-old is a sure-fire sign he could be destined for great things, so it is exciting news that Palace are in the race for his signature.

The Englishman has featured in every one of Leeds' Championship games so far this season, and he has mainly been utilised as a defensive midfielder, although he has played in central and attacking roles less regularly, showcasing his versatility.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the young maestro as a "wonderkid", while also branding him "one of the most talented in world football", so it is clear that he has a lot of potential, and he could develop his game further at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have developed a reputation for signing players from the Championship and helping them blossom, having signed Olise from Reading in 2021, while Eze joined from QPR back in 2020, and it will be exciting if Gray is the next youngster through the door.