Crystal Palace could make a move for a 21-year-old striker in the January transfer window, but they will have to do battle for his signature with West Ham United.

Are Crystal Palace signing a striker?

Palace had a relatively quiet summer transfer window, making four additions to their squad, but they have made a solid, if not spectacular to the Premier League season, currently sitting in eighth place, having taken seven points from their opening five games.

Roy Hodgson's side were linked with moves for a number of different strikers, including Kelechi Iheanacho and Che Adams, but the manager ultimately decided to stick with what he had, and he has been justified for his faith in Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The duo have already scored eight goals between them this season, indicating the Eagles may not need to strengthen their attack during the January transfer window, but there has now been a suggestion they could go back in for one of their summer targets.

Palace were said to be working on a deal for Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window, and Football Insider report they could now reignite their interest in the Paris Saint-Germain forward in the upcoming window.

The 21-year-old is viewed as "one of the best" options available on the market mid-season, with it recently being revealed his current employers have decided it is best if he moves on in January, having been frustrated he didn't leave in the summer.

However, the Eagles may have to do battle for the striker's signature with West Ham United, who have also been credited with an interest ahead of the January transfer window, and both clubs should be in a good position to win the race.

In the summer, the youngster made it clear he wanted to move to the Premier League, rather than agreeing to join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, and he was willing to hold talks with English clubs in order to make that switch a reality.

How many goals has Hugo Ekitike scored?

The Frenchman has scored 18 goals in 72 professional games, but his career has stalled since making the move to the Parc des Princes, having been unable to establish himself in the star-studded PSG team.

Last season, the "special" forward managed to amass three goals and four assists in 25 Ligue 1 games, but he will likely need to move on if he is going to develop further and make a name for himself at the top level.

Considering he is a striker, the 6 foot 2 forward is particularly impressive at setting up chances for his teammates, averaging 0.31 assists per 90 over the past year, which places him in the 96th percentile compared to his positional peers.

The only doubt over making a move for Ekitike is whether he would be a necessary signing for Hodgson, considering Edouard and Mateta have both made solid starts to the season, but the manager should undoubtedly keep him on the radar ahead of the January transfer window.