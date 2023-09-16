Highlights Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson confirms that Marc Guehi is unlikely to play against Aston Villa due to a hip injury.

Guehi's injury is not a major problem and is expected to be easily managed, indicating a potential return for the next game against Fulham.

With Guehi's absence, defenders Chris Richards and Rob Holding could have the chance to prove themselves in today's match.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has now provided an update on Marc Guehi's fitness ahead of today's trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Is Marc Guehi injured?

During the international break, Guehi was forced off at half-time in England's 3-1 victory over Scotland after aggravating a hip problem, having been cleared to join up with the Three Lions squad despite carrying an issue for a few weeks prior to his selection.

In the report from The Evening Standard, it is detailed the centre-back has started every-top flight match since Hodgson's return to Selhurst Park in March, but there is now doubt over whether he will keep his place in the side against Aston Villa this afternoon.

The defender was set to be assessed by Palace staff on Thursday after his return to South London, and with those tests presumably having now been conducted, the manager has now offered an update on whether he will be fit to play this afternoon.

Speaking to the club's media team, Hodgson has now confirmed it is unlikely the England international will feature against Villa today, although he does not believe it is a major issue which will rule him out for the foreseeable future.

The 76-year-old said: “He’s likely to miss the game.

“It’s a problem that we think can be easily managed, or he isn’t unduly worried about, but the game has come too soon unfortunately. Had we had ten days, or even four or five we might have got him fit, but I’m afraid the day’s training he’s done today wasn’t enough time.

“It’s a fairly minor thing. It was just that the impact injury caused it to flare up a little bit has meant he can’t play in this game. It’s not something that’s occurred because he’s trained and played two matches with England. It’s because, in the game against Scotland, he jarred his hip and that has unfortunately exacerbated this minor problem he plays with every week.”

Hodgson also confirms that James Tomkins is suffering from a minor injury, so won't be available this afternoon, meaning Chris Richards and Rob Holding are the players in line to come into the side.

When will Marc Guehi return from injury?

All the signs indicate the injury is not a major problem, meaning the 23-year-old could be back for the Eagles' game against Fulham at Selhurst Park next weekend.

However, presuming he does miss out this afternoon, the Englishman could be a real miss, having been lauded as "incredible" by members of the media for his performances in a Palace shirt.

Guehi rarely misses games, featuring in 37 of his side's 38 Premier League matches last season, so it will be interesting to see how Hodgson adjusts his side today, but his absence could give other players a chance to prove their worth.

Holding arrived from Arsenal on a three-year deal at the beginning of September, but he is yet to make an appearance for Palace, and will be hoping he is given an opportunity to impress in what will be a tough test at Villa Park.