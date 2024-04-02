Crystal Palace could be set to repeat one of their old tricks to land another defender this summer, it has emerged.

Eagles closing in on safety

Despite a poor run of form, Crystal Palace need just 10 points from their final nine games to reach the famous 40 point mark, which usually signifies Premier League survival. Oliver Glasner's arrival at the club has seen improved performances, but a lack of results, and the club are poised for a summer of uncertainty.

They are currently without defender Marc Guehi through a knee injury, and could lose him altogether amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Should that prove the case, they seem to be preparing for life without him, and are already searching for alternatives.

Palace target Championship defender

Palace are looking to continue their impressive run of raiding the Championship for talent, and are eyeing up a move for ex-Chelsea academy man Jake Clarke-Salter, according to reports.

The Eagles have had great success plundering the second-tier of English football in recent seasons, with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze the most obvious examples of their success after being plucked from Reading and Queens Park Rangers respectively.

Both have gone on to become stalwarts of the Eagles XI, and both have been linked with big moves away this summer alongside Guehi, with clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United sniffing around the pair.

Now, Palace are looking to repeat their success in their backline, as The Sun report that they are one of a trio of top-flight clubs that are keeping tabs on QPR central defender Clarke-Salter.

The ex-Chelsea academy man was once tipped by John Terry to replace him at Stamford Bridge, but has since seen his career head in another direction. Now with QPR, he has become a mainstay in their backline, starting 25 Championship games this season as he looks to help the London side escape the relegation zone.

Championship table as it stands Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 16 Queens Park Rangers 40 12 10 18 -12 46 17 Blackburn Rovers 40 12 9 19 -10 45 18 Stoke City 40 12 9 19 -16 45 19 Millwall 40 11 11 18 -15 44 20 Birmingham City 40 11 9 20 -17 42 21 Plymouth Argyle 40 10 11 19 -10 41 22 Huddersfield Town 40 8 16 16 -21 40 23 Sheffield Wednesday 40 11 6 23 -33 39 23 Rotherham 40 4 11 25 -49 23

Though he struggled with injuries, QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has never doubted his ability: “We knew of his quality so I am not surprised about the level of performances he has had over the last few games. There is no doubt he is a very important player for us and we want him to be fit and be in as many games as he can."

Clarke-Salter has excelled this season, and ranks in the top 3% across Europe for tackles by players outside the 'big five' leagues, making 2.34 per 90 minutes on average. Standing at 6 foot 2, he wins almost 70% of his aerial duels too, which means that the physicality of the Premier League should come easily to him.

However, should Palace want to land the centre-back they will face competition, with the report claiming that Premier League pair Burnley and Wolves are also 'keeping tabs' on the defender, who earns just £10,000 per week at Loftus Road.

Premier League hopefuls Ipswich Town and Scottish giants Celtic are both also thought to be keen, though are unlikely to be able to match the financial muscle of their Premier League opposition. Should Palace be able to fight off the other suitors, they may be able to repeat their Eze success, and find a perfect successor to Guehi for a bargain price.