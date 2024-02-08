Crystal Palace are widely reported to be searching for a new manager as they aim to sack the under-pressure Roy Hodgson, but heavily-linked former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper isn't their only option.

Palace make decision on Hodgson's future

According to various media sources, Palace chairman Steve Parish wants to fire the Eagles' current head coach after a disappointing first half of 2023/2024.

Parish is apparently on lookout for Hodgson's replacement, with the south Londoners currently just four points above the Premier League relegation zone. They've also scored fewer goals than every other top-flight side, apart from lowly Burnley and Sheffield United, so fortunes must take a turn for the better before Palace find themselves in deep trouble.

Their dismal 4-1 loss away to rivals Brighton last weekend only intensified calls for Palace to make a change in the dugout, and they aren't exactly helped by long-term injuries to key players like Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace's worst-performing players with over 10 Premier League appearances this season Match Rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Nathaniel Clyne 6.37 Chris Richards 6.41 Sam Johnstone 6.44 Will Hughes 6.47 Joel Ward 6.48

With Hodgson's future looking precarious at best, there are suggestions that former Nottingham Forest boss Cooper has emerged as the lead contender to take over, should the former be handed his P45.

The Welshman guided Forest to safety last term and was praised for doing one of the best jobs in England's top flight by Sam Allardyce, but some reports also suggest that Cooper would rather wait to take his next job in the summer (Wayne Veysey, Football Insider).

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, speaking to GiveMeSport this week, has his own update on Palace's managerial saga - involving Europa League-winning boss Julen Lopetegui.

Crook thinks Lopetegui has "pushed himself forward" for Palace contention

While Cooper is seen as the favourite, Crook thinks Lopetegui has also pushed himself forward as a candidate for the Palace job due to his availability and eagerness to make a Premier League return.

"The Julen Lopetegui link is interesting because I think he has pushed himself forward," said Crook.

"He is keen to get back into Premier League management and has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia, so don't rule him out. But I think that Steve Cooper has always been the favourite. They were close to appointing him before they gave the job to Patrick Vieira. I'm told that he is very keen to get back to work, and he doesn't want a long sabbatical."

The Spaniard parted company with Wolves last year after a rumoured fall-out with the hierarchy. Wolves owner Jeff Shi, before opting to terminate Lopetegui's employment, did hold the 57-year-old in pretty high esteem beforehand.

"He has a lot of experience in elite football and his track record is proven. We know we are in a difficult moment as a team right now, so we especially need a strong leader, with a strong personality, more than any other time I have been here. It is because of this that Julen was always our preferred choice."