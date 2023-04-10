Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has shared a funny picture of new manager Roy Hodgson amid the club's recent upturn in form.

What's the latest on Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace?

It wasn't that long ago that the Eagles looked to be in real trouble. Indeed, amid a run of 12 games without a win, the club opted to part ways with Patrick Vieira.

Consequently, Hodgson was brought in to help Palace in what looked to be a tight fight to avoid Premier League relegation. However, the 75-year-old has since delivered two wins from two, putting the Eagles now six points above the bottom three.

In their latest outing, Hodgson's side were at their very best as they stunned relegation rivals Leeds United. Indeed, despite initially falling behind, goals from Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard, and a brace from Jordan Ayew saw Palace win 5-1 at Elland Road.

After the game, winger Zaha took to Instagram to share a picture which likely sums up the feeling towards the new/old boss right now.

How many games has Zaha played for Hodgson?

Indeed, the picture shows Hodgson looking sharp, donning a pair of sunglasses and it's fair to say the veteran manager seemed pretty cool after the game.

Indeed, after masterminding this superb shock trouncing of Leeds, the 75-year-old explained to the press how he hoped to continue getting the best out of his attacking players such as Eze and Michael Olise.

He told The Independent: “All we (coaches) are, we’re orchestra leaders. We know the music, we know all the notes, but they have to play the tune.”

He will no doubt be hoping to have Zaha back soon too. The winger is out for an unknown amount of time, with Hodgson confirming before the game: “It’s a groin strain, there’s no question about that. We’re looking after him, he’s having treatment. The doctors and physios won’t put a time stamp on it."

Seeing as the Ivorian has played 135 times for his current boss, scoring 34 goals and providing 21 assists – the most he's managed under any coach across his career – it's safe to say he knows how good things can be under Hodgson.

With that in mind, it's no shock that Zaha was quick to take to social media with this playful message that certainly suggests he's enjoying life under the 75-year-old once more, even if he's not fit to feature right now.