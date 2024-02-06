Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has decided he wants to replace Roy Hodgson now, coming after a string of poor results and protests surrounding the club's direction.

Palace pressure mounts after Brighton humiliation

The Eagles are facing a real danger of being relegated from the Premier League for the first time since their ascent 10 years ago, and Hodgson has been under mounting pressure despite his service to the club in past seasons.

Palace find themselves just four points above the drop zone, with only Burnley and Sheffield United, the division's bottom two sides, having scored fewer goals than Hodgson's often toothless side.

Their humiliating 4-1 derby defeat away to Brighton last Saturday has only ramped up calls for Hodgson to be given the sack, with supporters often pictured hoisting up banners in protest of the club's ownership and the manager.

Crystal Palace's worst-performing Premier League players on average per 90 (over 10 appearances) Match Rating (via WhoScored) Nathaniel Clyne 6.37 Chris Richards 6.41 Sam Johnstone 6.44 Will Hughes 6.47 Joel Ward 6.48

Reliable media sources, like journalist Ed Aarons of The Guardian, have backed that Parish has strongly considered sacking Hodgson - and especially after their humbling on the south coast.

“It was a bad start. That’s the last thing you really want – to be a goal down against Brighton, who are a very good team at home – but I thought in the first-half they outplayed us. We didn’t really get to grips with them in that half, and they were pretty much in control for that half," said Hodgson on Palace's loss to Brighton.

“The two goals which came in quick succession really made life almost impossible for us at half-time – how are we going to get back from this? – but I thought in the second-half the team did make a good effort to try and get back from it."

Despite Hodgson's praise for his team's efforts, it is clear fortunes need to take an upturn and very soon. There are rumours that Palace have eyes on possible replacements for their manager, with former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper strongly entering contention in recent months.

The Welshman was shown his marching orders by Forest but his free agent status, coupled with the fact he steered Forest to safety last season, is apparently enticing Parish.

Cooper in pole position to replace Hodgson at Palace

According to HITC and journalist Graeme Bailey this week, the Palace chairman wants to replace Hodgson now, and is actively searching for his heir.

Cooper is also a "firm favourite" to take the potentially vacant Palace job as things stand, even if they're also considering other candidates. The 44-year-old, despite his end at Forest, was praised as a "10/10" manager by their former midfielder and ex-England international Steve Hodge.

“I can’t applaud him highly enough. I can’t praise him highly enough and I can’t praise the owner highly enough. Steve Cooper, two years on, it’s 10/10 for me," said Hodge.