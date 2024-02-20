Crystal Palace have officially appointed former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner to succeed Roy Hodgson, and it is believed he will "assert" himself with a clear approach right from the get-go.

Palace announce Glasner appointment

On Monday evening, Palace confirmed the appointment of Glasner in a move which has excited certain sections of the fan base.

While there have been warnings sent to Palace over Glasner's no-nonsense attitude when it comes to control, which could cause issues with chairman Steve Parish, the Austrian's reputation still brings plenty of anticipation over his tenure.

Glasner has a real job on his hands with the Eagles fully in a relegation battle as things stand. They squandered a 1-0 lead away to Everton, conceding a late equaliser from Amadou Onana, and are among the division's lowest-scoring sides.

"I'm delighted to welcome Oliver to the club," said Parish.

Crystal Palace's worst-performing players per-90 this season (with over 10 appearances) Match Rating (via WhoScored) Naouirou Ahamada 6.06 Nathaniel Clyne 6.37 Sam Johnstone 6.47 Chris Richards 6.47 Joel Ward 6.47

"He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage. Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond."

Glasner won the Europa League with Eintracht and also boasts an Austrian second-division title, with the 49-year-old preferring a 3-4-2-1 formation.

"He’s very structured, very well organised, meticulous, observes the opposition very closely and prepares the team very well for them,” said former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac to the Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung (via Bundesliga).

“He doesn’t just let Eintracht run their boots off. He adjusts tactics, tries to simulate the opponent during the week in training. Oliver has transferred his ideas of football well to his team because he works methodically, because there’s no chopping and changing.”

Now, journalist Dean Jones has provided further insight into what Glasner will bring to Selhurst Park.

Glasner will "assert" physicality at Crystal Palace

According to the reporter, speaking to GiveMeSport, Glasner will "assert himself" right from the off and introduce physicality at Crystal Palace. Jones also shared a pretty exciting claim from his German sources, who fully expect the tactician to prove successful in south London.

"I think Glasner will assert himself by bringing a sense of physicality to Crystal Palace and also probably more of a modern approach to their attacking set-up than they perhaps had recently," said Jones.

"That won't come overnight. This squad isn't really capable of changing too much in the short term, but it'll get funded in the summer. Judging by what he's done so far in Germany, and judging by what he's capable of from a coaching perspective from people I've spoken to over there, they seem to think that actually, this is a really good appointment for Crystal Palace. After all of the protests from fans and accusations of them lacking ambition, this could actually prove to be a good appointment."