Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of a 17-year-old gem who has impressed coaches on trial at Copers Cope Road, according to a new report.

The Eagles picked up just their second win of the Premier League season on Tuesday night, as they beat Ipswich Town 1-0 at Portman Road, a result that lifts them three points above the relegation zone, albeit playing a game more than their rivals near the bottom.

Crystal Palace transfer news

It is a good start to the month for Palace in what is always a busy period for English clubs, as games come thick and fast and lead right into the winter window. The win over Ipswich will have eased the pressure on Oliver Glasner, but it will probably not have done much to change the club’s plans for the New Year.

January could be a busy time for the South London side - it has already been reported this week that Palace have made an approach to sign striker James Berry-McNally from Chesterfield. The young attacker has impressed in League Two and has put himself on Palace’s radar, with the Premier League side keeping a close eye on his development. Chesterfield are looking to get around £5 million to let the player leave.

Palace are also confident that James McAtee will be available for a transfer in January. The Manchester City man looks set to leave the Etihad in the New Year, with a loan looking a possibility a couple of weeks ago, but Palace, along with West Ham, are confident that they can sign the midfielder on a permanent basis. But it could be another young player who becomes their first signing ahead of the New Year.

Crystal Palace closing in on signing of Rylan Brownlie

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing Rylan Brownlie on a free transfer. The 17-year-old is from Brisbane, Australia, and he has been without a club since leaving Brisbane Roar during the summer.

Brownlie, who is a centre-forward, played 11 times for the Australian side in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring one goal and registering one assist. He came through the ranks at Brisbane and signed his first professional deal last year, but it was not extended this summer.

The young striker has been training at Palace in recent weeks, and he has done enough for the Premier League side to offer him a contract. The report states that Brownlie has impressed the coaches at Palace’s training ground and now looks set to follow his dad by playing in England.

Rylan Brownlie's Brisbane Roar stats Apps 12 Goals 1 Assists 1

Brownlie is believed to be known for his power and pace at the top of the pitch, and he now looks set to join Palace’s under-18 side, which is considered among the best in England. Brownlie will hope he can do enough in the under-18s to get a chance in the under-23s and then the main aim will be to feature for the first team.