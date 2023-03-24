Crystal Palace have held talks with former Borussia Monchengladbach manager Adi Hutter over a potential summer move to Selhurst Park.

The Lowdown: Hodgson in

As we know, the club decided to part ways with Patrick Vieira prior to the international break and confirmed on Tuesday that the man who Vieira replaced, Roy Hodgson, has returned on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 75-year-old is already at work with the Palace squad who aren’t representing their countries, with Ray Lewington also returning as first-team coach.

The pair are hoping that three wins from the club’s last 11 Premier League games will be enough to avoid relegation, with their first game against fellow relegation rivals Leicester City at Selhurst Park next Saturday.

The Eagles were linked with a move for Hutter prior to appointing Hodgson, and it looks as if he is still of interest to Steve Parish and co.

Sports Witness relayed an update from Krone regarding Palace and Hutter in the last 48 hours, suggesting he is ‘attracted’ to the idea of moving to Selhurst Park in the summer.

Hutter is ‘hungry’ to return to management but looks set to remain out of work until the summer. First talks between the Eagles and Hutter’s management ‘have already taken place’, with the Austrian likely to travel to England over the coming weeks for further discussions, depending on how Hodgson’s side are faring.

The Verdict: One to watch

It appears as if Parish is already on the search for a long-term replacement at the club, with Steve Cooper and Paulo Fonseca also rumoured as possible targets in the coming months.

However, the pair are currently in work with Nottingham Forest and Lille respectively, whereas Hutter is available right now so could prove to be an easier option, should the club want to finalise their next manager prior to the summer.

The 53-year-old likes to play a 3-4-2-1 system and has experience of managing sides in the Europa League and in the qualifying stages of the Champions League.

Hutter has taken charge of 365 games as manager of Monchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, BSC Young Boys and Red Bull Salzburg, winning the double with Salzburg during the 2014/15 season and the league title with BSC Young Boys in 2017/18.

Monchengladbach midfielder Lars Stindl previously called Hutter a ‘good communicator and an open guy’, so he may have come across well during initial talks with Palace, and it seems as if a move could be one to keep an eye on following this update.