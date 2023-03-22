Simon Jordan believes Crystal Palace could bring Shaun Derry back to the club now that Patrick Vieira has been sacked.

The Lowdown: Hodgson may bring back some experience

Crystal Palace and Steve Parish made the bold move this week to bring Roy Hodgson out of retirement and ask him to ensure they avoid relegation, despite his last job at Watford yielding just two wins in 18 games.

Parish clearly believes Hodgson - who is the oldest person to ever manage in the Premier League - is a better pair of hands than Vieira, who put this squad together over four transfer windows following the 75-year-old’s departure in 2021.

One decision that may well have come back to haunt Vieira deciding to release long-time servant Shaun Derry, whose coaching methods seemingly did not align with the Frenchman's.

The Latest: Derry may be handed Palace return

Former Palace owner Jordan has stated on TalkSport that Derry could be welcomed back to the club following the appointment of veteran manager Hodgson.

He said: "They're re-jigging the backroom staff; Ray Lewington will go back in, who's a first-class coach; Paddy McCarthy played for me at Palace; Darren Powell played for me at Palace, has gone in there as well on the coaching staff.

"So they've put in a bit of back fabric back into the team - they might even bring Shaun Derry back into the mix, who I think is a first-class fella."

The Verdict: Parish will be hoping for some Hodgson magic

Parish will be hoping that he gets the Hodgson who kept Palace in the Premier League for several seasons and not the one who oversaw just 11 goals in 18 matches last time out at Watford.

It obviously wouldn't be great if Palace failed to see an uptick in form under Hodgson, but given their goalscoring woes, with just one strike in their last five games, failure to improve would almost certainly see them taste relegation for the first time in 10 top-flight seasons.

Palace will be hopeful that their talented squad including the likes of Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha and Marc Guehi will be enough to see them come through the other end of this favourable run of fixtures as a Premier League outfit, and they may do this by bringing in more experienced heads such as Derry alongside Hodgson to drill into the players what it means to be a Palace player.