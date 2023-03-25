Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is being targeted by Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer window, according to reports.

The Lowdown: Rise to prominence

The Eagles centre-back isn’t out of contract at Selhurst Park until 2026, but being a regular feature this season having started 27 of the 28 top-flight games, has been rewarded for his performances.

England manager Gareth Southgate recently called the 22-year-old up to his Three Lions squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers which has raised his profile among clubs eyeing possible targets.

Roy Hodgson will know that the 6 foot star will be looking for a move elsewhere in the upcoming window should the club get relegated, and if that is the case, he isn’t short of a potential suitor.

The Latest: Spurs eyeing Guehi

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham ‘want to bolster’ their defensive ranks with the addition of Guehi ahead of the 2023/24 term.

Manchester United are also credited with an interest in the star but it’s reported that Antonio Conte’s side are the ‘closest’ to wrapping up a deal later in the summer.

Reporter Steve Kay delivered a further update on Spurs’ current stance. He said:

“Spurs are interested in signing Marc Guehi in the summer. Palace want £65m. Spurs apparently won't pay that - they're looking at paying around £45m.

"Tottenham have been looking for a young, versatile defender for quite a while now, and they have recently inquired about Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres.

"They want someone who can play as a left- or right-sided centre-back in place of Eric Dier, who is a midfielder playing in a centre-back role, and Davinson Sanchez, who has been at the club since 2016 but simply hasn't hit the heights expected of him."

The Verdict: Keep hold of him

Guehi has been lauded a ‘leader’ at Crystal Palace by talent scout Jacek Kulig so Hodgson and the hierarchy need to do everything they can to keep hold of him beyond the summer window.

The Cote d’Ivoire native is currently averaging 3.7 clearances and 1.6 tackles per league game, alongside recording an 86.3% pass success rate, displaying the rock he is at the heart of the backline and how comfortable he is playing out from the back (WhoScored).

The England international is also strong in the offensive aspect of his game having scored four goals and provided one assist during his time at the club, highlighting the threat he brings to set pieces (Transfermarkt).

Finally, Guehi adds versatility to the squad with his ability to also operate at left-back and right-back and even the thought of losing him will be a huge blow to Palace.