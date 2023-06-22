Crystal Palace are desperate for a striker.

A late flurry under the returning Roy Hodgson distanced the club from relegation after a dismal run under Patrick Vieira.

However, the attacking impetus of the Eagles is almost solely owed to the sparkling triumvirate of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Wilfried Zaha.

The club’s recognised strikers - Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew, and Jean-Philippe Mateta only scored 11 Premier League goals between them across the season.

Steve Parish must pinpoint a more agile and potent focal point, and the club may reignite its interest in Eddie Nketiah.

What’s the latest on Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace?

According to the Independent, the Gunners are reportedly “willing to listen to offers” for the 24-year-old. this summer.

He signed a five-year deal last summer to seemingly commit his long-term future to Arsenal, but the imminent arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea will only serve as a detriment to Nketiah’s ambition to become Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker.

Therefore, this situation is certainly something to keep an eye on and the Eagles must rekindle their interest in the Englishman, after a series of rejected attempts to land him last year.

Who can Eddie Nketiah replace at Crystal Palace?

When faith was placed in the former Leeds United loanee, Nketiah displayed himself to be a reliable and threatening asset.

Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for four months in December 2022 with a knee problem, Nketiah stepped up to the plate - in 11 top-flight outings, he recorded six goal involvements. This run included a crucial double in an enthralling 3-2 victory over Manchester United.

His quality when alluded to by Gary Neville, who said: “He has been brilliant. The feeling was that when [Gabriel] Jesus got injured they would struggle, but he has led the line brilliantly.”

The £100k-per-week star ranks within the best 8% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and progressive carries per 90, while he also sits inside the top 6% for non-penalty xG to show he is an efficient poacher and an important cog in offensive sequences.

From a Palace perspective, a player of his quality emphatically trumps Edouard, who has only scored 13 goals in 68 Premier League games and dismally resides in the bottom 28% for non-penalty goals per 90, non-penalty xG per 90 and total shots per 90.

He lacks agility and the uncoachable trait to be in the right place at the right time means that Nketiah’s profile could be the trick to elevate the South London outfit to the next level.

Having had a taste of regular first-team action when Jesus was ruled out by injury, Nketiah is unlikely to be content with being a peripheral figure within the squad and the chance to be the new talisman at Selhurst Park is an extremely attractive prospect.